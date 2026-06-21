The San Antonio Spurs may have won an NBA title, but one of the biggest offseason storylines around the franchise has nothing to do with the championship celebration. Instead, the conversation has shifted to Dylan Harper, the rookie guard whose Finals performances convinced many fans he deserves a much bigger role next season. The debate exploded online after claims surfaced that Harper's camp had approached the Spurs and demanded a starting spot. The report went viral among NBA fans already discussing the team's crowded backcourt.

It did not take long for the rumor to be challenged, and the response came from someone close to the player himself.

Dylan Harper's Father Reacts To Viral Spurs Rumor

As speculation ran wild on social media, Ron Harper stepped in to shut down the discussion. The former NBA player posted on X: "Stop it! FAKE A** NEWS YOU DON'T DEMAND A SPOT YOU EARN A SPOT."

The report was later traced back to a parody account, ending any suggestion that Harper's representatives had made demands to the organization. Even so, the reaction did little to slow the larger debate surrounding the Spurs' rotation. A growing section of the fanbase believes Harper already proved he belongs in the starting lineup during the NBA Finals.

Dylan Harper Stats

Despite coming off the bench, Harper averaged 18.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game against the New York Knicks. His 57.3 true shooting percentage ranked third among Spurs players in the series, trailing only Devin Vassell and Julian Champagnie.

The numbers became impossible to ignore as veteran guard De'Aaron Fox struggled to make an impact. Fox averaged 12.8 points during the Finals and faced criticism after several costly mistakes in Game 4, when the Knicks completed the biggest comeback in Finals history.

What The Dylan Harper Debate Means For The Spurs' Future

Many fans and NBA analysts believe Harper has done enough to earn a starting spot after his impressive Finals performances. Charles Barkley was one of those backing the rookie. During Game 5 of the Finals, he said the Spurs should give more responsibility to Harper and Stephon Castle. However, head coach Mitch Johnson stuck with his regular lineup and continued to start De'Aaron Fox.

Tracy McGrady was direct when discussing Harper on his podcast. “He's got to start. I don't give a flip,” he exclaimed. “That kid has to start. Ain't no coming off the bench, bro…“I'm not saying Fox has to go, but he has to come off that starting point guard job. He has to. There ain't no way around it. So, you either have to get off of that contract, or you've got to figure something out. That young fella has got to start.”

The Spurs now face a big decision heading into the offseason. Fox remains an important part of the team, but Harper's strong Finals run has created a debate over who should start in the backcourt next season.