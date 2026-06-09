Ja Morant's future continues to be one of the biggest NBA stories heading into the offseason. But while several teams have been linked to the Memphis Grizzlies star, the Phoenix Suns are not expected to join that conversation. According to ClutchPoints, multiple league sources have said Phoenix has no interest in pursuing a trade for Morant despite months of speculation connecting the two sides.

The rumor gained traction because Morant appeared to fit a need in Phoenix. The Suns have been looking for more playmaking support around Devin Booker, and Morant's explosive style made him a natural name to watch. However, behind the scenes, league sources say the organization never viewed him as a realistic target.

Now, with the offseason moving forward and the NBA Draft approaching, the focus is shifting from what the Suns will not do to what the Grizzlies may do next. That uncertainty has only increased attention around Morant's future in Memphis.

Phoenix Suns Rule Out Ja Morant Trade Despite Months Of Speculation

According to ClutchPoints, the Suns and Grizzlies never held trade discussions involving Morant before the deadline, and there have been no talks early in the offseason either. One team source reportedly left little room for doubt, saying, “That's not something we are getting involved with.”

League sources also told ClutchPoints that Phoenix does not want to take on the remaining $87 million left on Morant's contract. The Suns are not looking to make a major roster change at this time and appear focused on building around the players already in place.

Suns insider Gerald Bourguet has also reported that Phoenix has no interest in acquiring Morant. With multiple reports pointing in the same direction, the idea of Morant landing in Phoenix appears to be losing momentum quickly as the offseason unfolds.

Ja Morant And Grizzlies Face Uncertain Future Before NBA Draft

A bigger story may be developing in Memphis. While rumors around possible destinations continue, many around the league are watching what the Grizzlies plan to do next. The organization has already made several major roster decisions over the last year.

According to reports, tensions within the organization and Morant's injury-shortened season have fueled questions about his long-term future. He missed the final 40 games of the 2025-26 season after suffering a sprained UCL in his left elbow and was absent from the team's exit interviews.

The Grizzlies now hold the No. 3 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, with many expecting them to target Duke star Cameron Boozer. Whether Morant remains part of that future remains unclear. What is clear, however, is that one rumored destination can now be crossed off the list, and that makes this offseason story even more important to follow.