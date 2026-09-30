The New York Knicks have made several notable changes to their training-camp roster as the team continues preparing for the upcoming NBA season. On September 30, New York made a series of rapid transactions, waiving veteran guard John Konchar and center N'Faly Dante while bringing in experienced big man Tony Bradley. The Knicks also finalized their two-way roster by signing guard Jaden Akins, adding another young player with an opportunity to develop between the NBA and G League.

Meanwhile, Toby Okani was involved in another sign-and-waive transaction as New York continued adjusting its camp group. With teams allowed to carry expanded rosters during training camp, the Knicks are using the final stages of the offseason to evaluate players and determine which pieces can contribute to their plans moving forward.

New York Knicks Reshape Training-Camp Roster With Multiple Moves

RealGM reported the moves after the Knicks made them official. Akins takes the third two-way spot beside Kevin McCullar Jr. and Tyler Nickel. Bradley joins on a non-guaranteed camp contract, while Konchar and Dante are out as New York keeps reshaping its group.

The timing makes sense because NBA teams can carry up to 21 players during the offseason and training camp, according to the league's CBA. The regular-season roster generally has 14 or 15 standard contracts, plus up to three two-way players.

John Konchar joined New York on September 15 after Minnesota waived him. The 30-year-old guard has seven NBA seasons behind him and career averages of 4.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists, according to NBA.com. His departure adds another camp decision.

N'Faly Dante arrived only days earlier, signing with New York on September 26. The 6-foot-11 center previously played for Oregon, Atlanta and Houston. RealGM lists his Knicks signing on September 26, making his quick exit another sign of how fast camp decisions can change.

Toby Okani, Tony Bradley And Jaden Akins Add Another Layer

Toby Okani has seen this roster shuffle before. RealGM's transaction log shows New York signing and waiving him on September 15, while Hoops Rumors lists him as a Knicks free-agent signing. The 6-foot-8 forward also spent part of last season with Westchester.

Tony Bradley gives New York another experienced big man to watch in camp. The 28-year-old center appeared in 41 games for Indiana and Atlanta last season, averaging 4.0 points and 2.8 rebounds in 11 minutes per game, according to Yardbarker's report.

Akins is now the biggest addition from this round because the two-way contract gives him an NBA and G League path. NBA.com lists him at 6-foot-4 and 195 pounds, giving New York another young guard to develop before the regular-season roster is finalized. More moves can follow.