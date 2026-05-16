The third round of the Kroger Queen City Championship never even started on Saturday as dangerous weather completely stopped play in Cincinnati. Nelly Korda arrived at the $2 million LPGA event chasing a historic third straight victory, but heavy weather conditions forced officials to suspend the round before a single shot was played. The sudden delay froze a packed leaderboard that also includes Jin Young Ko, Amanda Doherty, and defending champion Lydia Ko, keeping the tournament wide open heading into the weekend.

Nelly Korda's Historic Chase Put On Hold At LPGA Queen City Championship

According to EssentiallySports at 8:50 a.m. EDT, LPGA officials officially suspended Round 3 because of dangerous weather around the course in Cincinnati. Players were sent back to the clubhouse immediately, and the leaderboard stayed unchanged after Friday's second round. The pause came at a frustrating moment for Nelly Korda, who is trying to become the first player to win this tournament three years in a row.

Korda entered the week in red-hot form after already winning three LPGA events this season, including the Chevron Championship and the Riviera Maya Open in Mexico. She sits at 4-under through two rounds, only three shots behind the lead. Even more impressive, she has not finished worse than second in any LPGA start this year, matching a run last seen by Annika Sorenstam back in 2001.

Still, Korda admitted she does not believe she has played her best golf so far this week. Speaking after her second round, she said, “There have definitely been some loose shots. Not really happy with the way I'm hitting it right now, but overall, I'm not complaining with the position I'm in.” Her comments matter because she said something similar in Mexico before winning that tournament comfortably by four shots.

Jin Young Ko And Amanda Doherty Hold Lead As LPGA Battle Tightens

While Korda remains close behind, the top of the leaderboard currently belongs to Jin Young Ko and Amanda Doherty at 7-under. Ko delivered one of the cleanest rounds on Friday with a bogey-free 66. The former world No. 1 also opened up about trying to regain the fearless style that helped her dominate women's golf between 2018 and 2021.

Ko explained her mindset by saying, “Getting older, like a little more afraid and think too much. I'm just trying to be like the time, like 2018 through 2021. Brave is a good key for me.” The South Korean star owns 15 LPGA Tour wins and two major titles, but recent seasons have not brought the same consistency. This event now gives her a big chance to return fully into the spotlight.

Doherty's story is completely different but equally important. The 28-year-old is still searching for her first LPGA Tour win and entered the week looking to improve her tour status after reshuffling her schedule following Mexico. Meanwhile, Lydia Ko sits just two shots back at 5-under, while Charley Hull and Jeeno Thitikul are tied alongside Korda at 4-under. With weather still affecting the tournament, the fight for the $2 million title suddenly feels even more unpredictable.