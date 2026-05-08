Pressure is rapidly building around the Los Angeles Lakers after another difficult night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but even in defeat, LeBron James managed to add another chapter to a postseason career unlike anything the NBA has ever seen. As questions continue growing around the Lakers' title hopes and ability to keep pace with Oklahoma City's speed and depth, James quietly crossed a milestone that may never be matched again. The 41-year-old officially became the first player in league history to appear in 300 NBA playoff games. The achievement arrived during Los Angeles' 125-107 loss in Game 2 of the Western Conference semi-finals, a result that pushed the Lakers into a worrying 0-2 hole before the series heads back to California.

LeBron James reaches historic NBA playoff milestone in Lakers loss

What makes the record even more remarkable is the distance between James and the rest of basketball history. Former Lakers guard Derek Fisher remains second all-time with 259 playoff appearances, while legends such as Tim Duncan, Robert Horry and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar complete the top five. James reached the mark during his 23rd NBA season, continuing a level of longevity the league has rarely witnessed. Across more than two decades, he has carried three separate franchises deep into the postseason while missing the playoffs only four times in his career.

Even at 41, his production has barely dropped. The four-time NBA champion averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.2 steals this season, numbers that still place him among the NBA's elite players despite constant discussions about retirement, roster changes and the Lakers' long-term future. Against Oklahoma City, James finished with 23 points, six assists and three steals in 38 minutes. He also appeared to be dealing with physical discomfort after taking several hard falls, at times grabbing his right hip and wrist during play.

Oklahoma City Thunder Push Lakers to Brink Despite LeBron James' Big Night

The individual milestone offered little relief for Los Angeles once the final buzzer sounded. Oklahoma City again looked younger, quicker and far more comfortable dictating the pace of the series, leaving the Lakers searching for answers before Game 3. The Thunder's defensive pressure repeatedly disrupted the Lakers' half-court offence, while their transition play exposed deeper roster concerns that continue hovering around Los Angeles during this postseason push. Falling behind 0-2 also places additional focus on how much physical burden James can realistically continue carrying at this stage of his career.

Now the challenge shifts back to Los Angeles, where the Lakers must quickly respond to keep their championship hopes alive. Otherwise, one of the greatest postseason careers the NBA has ever witnessed could suddenly find itself staring at another early ending.