For many professional athletes, life after basketball often becomes centred around family, legacy and personal growth away from the NBA spotlight. For Dwyane Wade, some of the most important lessons of his life have come not from championship runs or playoff pressure, but from learning how to support his daughter Zaya Wade after she came out as transgender. Over the past few years, Wade has repeatedly spoken publicly about the experience and how it reshaped both his parenting approach and his understanding of identity. The former Miami Heat superstar first shared Zaya's story publicly in 2020 when she was 12 years old. Since then, Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union have become vocal supporters of LGBTQ+ youth, often discussing the importance of listening to children, creating safe spaces and learning as parents rather than pretending to already have all the answers.

Dwyane Wade says daughter Zaya helped change his perspective on parenting

Long before Zaya publicly came out, Wade said he had already noticed signs that his child was expressing herself differently. Looking back, he admitted that adjusting his mindset took time because of the environment in which he grew up. Raised in inner-city Chicago, Wade previously explained that traditional expectations around masculinity shaped much of his early thinking as a parent. Over time, however, those views changed as he focused more on understanding what his child actually needed.

Speaking about his role as a father during a past interview with Business Insider, Wade said supporting Zaya became one of the most important responsibilities of his life. “that's one of my greatest strengths as a parent,” he said while discussing how he approaches parenting.

The turning point came years before the public announcement. According to Wade, Zaya once completed a school assignment describing herself as Black and gay when she was still a child. Later, at age 12, she approached her family asking to use she/her pronouns and to be called Zaya. Recalling that conversation during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Wade said, “Once Zion came home and said, ‘Call me Zaya,' and ‘I'm ready to take on this,' I looked at her and said, ‘You are a leader. It's our opportunity to allow you to be a voice,'”

As Wade continued learning, he also became more open about how much his daughter had taught him personally. In interviews and in his memoir, the NBA Hall of Famer described Zaya as one of the biggest influences in his life. “Help them along the way and push them in that, in what they want to do, and not just push them on something that we want,” said the three-time NBA champion with the Heat.