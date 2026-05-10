Panic is beginning to creep into the Los Angeles Lakers' postseason run, and not because they have been completely outplayed from the opening tip. What makes this Western Conference semifinal series so alarming for Los Angeles is how quickly games are slipping away after halftime. The Lakers have repeatedly shown flashes of control, only to collapse once the Oklahoma City Thunder raise the intensity after the break. Now, the numbers behind those collapses have turned historically embarrassing for one of the NBA's biggest franchises.

After another second-half meltdown in Game 3, the Lakers entered the wrong side of the NBA record books. According to OptaSTATS, Los Angeles became the first team in league playoff history to hold halftime leads in consecutive postseason games and still lose both by a combined margin exceeding 40 points. With Oklahoma City now holding a dominant 3-0 series lead, the pressure around LeBron James and the Lakers has intensified dramatically.

Oklahoma City Thunder continue dominant NBA playoff run against Lakers

Game 3 followed a pattern that is becoming painfully familiar for Los Angeles. The Lakers carried a slim 59-57 lead into halftime before the Thunder completely took over the second half on the way to a crushing 131-108 victory. Just one game earlier, the Lakers had also led 58-57 at the break before eventually losing 125-107.

The alarming trend says everything about how overwhelming Oklahoma City has looked once games settle into playoff rhythm. Led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder have consistently worn opponents down with relentless defence, transition scoring and wave after wave of offensive pressure. Their ability to explode after halftime has turned competitive games into blowouts within minutes.

Oklahoma City's postseason form now looks even stronger than last season's championship run. After finishing the regular season with an NBA-best 64 wins, the Thunder have stormed through the playoffs undefeated while winning by an average margin of 18.3 points.

LeBron James and Lakers facing serious offseason questions

Falling behind 3-0 is already a massive problem in NBA playoff history, but the way the Lakers are losing is creating even bigger concerns for the future. Questions about the roster, the defence and the support around LeBron James are only growing louder as the series slips away.

At the same time, the Oklahoma City Thunder are starting to look like the strongest team left in the Western Conference playoffs. They are younger, faster and playing with confidence on both ends of the floor. One more win would send Oklahoma City back to the Western Conference Finals for the second straight season and further strengthen their growing title hopes.