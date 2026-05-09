Living as the face of a league can become exhausting long before the games even begin. Every performance gets analysed, every setback becomes national conversation and every injury sparks fresh scrutiny. That reality has followed Caitlin Clark since her arrival in the WNBA, but the Indiana Fever star recently revealed that one NBA legend has quietly helped her navigate the pressure behind the scenes. According to Clark, LeBron James has become far more than a public supporter during her early professional years.

The relationship, which fans mostly saw through social media interactions and courtside praise, apparently grew much deeper during Clark's injury struggles last season. Speaking with Malika Andrews, Clark explained that James personally checked in on her recovery process and even offered to connect her with resources that could help her physically and mentally handle the demands that come with being one of basketball's biggest young stars.

Caitlin Clark opens up on LeBron James mentorship and off-court support

James reportedly reached out directly while Clark was sidelined. The Fever guard described the Lakers superstar as someone who understands the unique pressure attached to becoming the centre of a league's future. Looking back on that support system, Clark said, "When I was hurt last year he reached out and was like is there any way I can help you. Like is anybody that I could connect you with like just somebody that's there trying to help you, help make the game better, help you improve and I think it's a lot of our relationship now."

For Clark, the connection seems rooted less in celebrity friendship and more in shared experience. James entered the NBA carrying enormous expectations as a teenager and has spent over two decades operating under constant attention. Clark believes that perspective shapes the way he approaches their conversations now. "LeBron has been there to support me more than anything. He understands the microscope I'm under and just wants to be there for me more than anything," she said.

The relationship has also drifted away from basketball at times. Clark revealed that golf has unexpectedly become a regular topic between the two stars, even if neither considers themselves elite on the course yet. "And then a little bit of golf too, and we text about golf. That's next on our bucket list to play golf together."

Laughing at their own golf abilities, Clark admitted, "I'm not sure either of us aren't too great so we might be chasing the ball a lot but I think basketball players love that mental challenge in an individual sport of golf."

LeBron James' influence continues beyond the NBA title race

Over recent years, the Los Angeles Lakers star has consistently used his platform to publicly back WNBA players and amplify women's basketball during key moments in the sport's growth. Long before Clark entered the league, James openly praised her rise from college basketball superstardom to the professional stage. "I have a great deal of respect for Caitlin Clark, because I know exactly what it means to be drafted, be the face of a franchise, and also get the scrutiny from a lot of people that don't believe you're ready for the next jump," James said when Clark was chasing the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year award.