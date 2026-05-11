The Los Angeles Lakers are running out of answers at the worst possible time. Already staring at a 3-0 deficit against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles will now head into Game 4 without Luka Doncic, whose ongoing hamstring injury continues to derail the team's postseason hopes. With elimination now one loss away, frustration around the Lakers' injury situation is growing louder both inside and outside NBA circles. The Lakers officially ruled Doncic out for Monday night's game after the star guard failed to recover from the Grade 2 hamstring strain he suffered on April 2. The injury has already forced him to miss significant playoff action, and questions are now being raised about whether the organisation handled his recovery process aggressively enough during one of the most important stretches of the NBA season.

Luka Doncic recover delay adds to Lakers' playoff problems against Thunder

Doncic has now missed 14 games since suffering the injury, including 10 playoff games. More concerning for the Lakers is that he still has not been cleared for full-contact basketball activities more than a month after the original setback. Without him, Los Angeles has struggled to keep pace with Oklahoma City's speed, depth and scoring power throughout the series. The Thunder have dominated all three games so far, winning 108-90, 125-107 and 131-108 to move within one victory of another Western Conference Finals appearance.

The situation became even more controversial after sports doctor Jesse Morse publicly questioned the Lakers' treatment plan. According to Morse, the injury may have been more severe than originally believed and required a stronger recovery strategy than the platelet-rich plasma therapy reportedly used by the team. Sharing his view online, Morse wrote, "In my opinion, based on what we know, he should have returned 1-2 weeks ago if completed properly."

He also criticised the treatment approach itself, describing PRP therapy as "a baby dose" and "about a three out of 10 in potency," while suggesting the Lakers should have pursued a more aggressive regenerative process.

Lakers offseason questions growing as Thunder close in on sweep

Even before Doncic's injury update, the Lakers already faced major concerns after falling behind 3-0 in the series. Now, with their superstar guard unavailable again, the focus is beginning to shift toward the offseason and what changes may be needed around the roster. Los Angeles went 7-7 during Dončić's absence, but the lack of consistency on both ends of the floor has been exposed badly against Oklahoma City. The Thunder have looked younger, quicker and far more complete throughout the matchup, continuing the dominance that helped them finish with the NBA's best regular-season record.