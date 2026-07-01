The Los Angeles Lakers did not waste any time once NBA free agency opened. In just one day, they added four new players and committed nearly $71 million in average annual salary. According to Underdog NBA, the Lakers signed Walker Kessler, Quentin Grimes, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Collin Sexton, showing they are moving quickly to reshape the roster around Luka Doncic.

Lakers Add Four Players In Major Roster Overhaul

Walker Kessler is the biggest addition. According to Shams Charania, the Lakers acquired the young center from the Utah Jazz in a sign-and-trade before signing him to a four-year, $130 million contract. The team also signed Quentin Grimes for four years and $60 million, Sandro Mamukelashvili for four years and $52 million, and Collin Sexton for two years and $19 million.

Each signing fills a different need. Kessler strengthens the paint with his shot-blocking and rebounding. Grimes adds perimeter shooting and defense, Mamukelashvili brings size and floor spacing, while Sexton gives the Lakers another scoring guard off the bench. Together, the four signings total about $71 million in average annual salary.

The Lakers have now used most of their financial flexibility. According to the Underdog NBA update, they have only two roster spots left for veteran minimum signings and no tradeable first-round picks. That makes every remaining move even more important as the offseason continues.

Lakers Continue Building Around Luka Doncic After Busy Free Agency Start

The spending spree tells a bigger story than just adding new names. Los Angeles appears focused on giving Luka Doncic a deeper and more balanced roster instead of relying on one superstar to carry the team. That approach has quickly changed the look of the roster.

Kessler gives the Lakers the rim protector they have wanted for years, while Grimes offers another reliable two-way wing. Mamukelashvili adds frontcourt depth, and Sexton provides instant offense. These moves improve the team's balance, even though giving up future draft flexibility remains a talking point.

The Lakers have made their direction clear within the first day of free agency. Whether these moves are enough to turn them into championship contenders will only be answered during the season. But one thing is certain: Los Angeles has gone all in on building the next chapter around Luka Doncic.