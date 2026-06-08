The names behind one of the most talked-about NBA Finals auctions are finally out. Madison Square Garden has announced that law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP and private-equity company Veritas Capital submitted the winning bid for the celebrity row seats at the New York Knicks' Game 3 NBA Finals matchup. Their combined effort helped raise a record-breaking $1 million for the Garden of Dreams Foundation. The announcement is significant not just because of the premium seats involved, but because the money raised will go directly toward helping children facing major challenges. Madison Square Garden Sports said the donation is the largest single contribution in the history of the Garden of Dreams Foundation.

Madison Square Garden Celebrity Row Auction Raises Historic $1 Million For Garden Of Dreams

The auction offered something fans rarely get access to: seats on the famous celebrity row at Madison Square Garden during the Knicks' first NBA Finals home game in more than two decades. Those seats are usually occupied by well-known figures from sports, entertainment, and business.

Announcing the result, MSG Sports Executive Chairman and CEO James Dolan thanked both winning organizations for their support. He said, “We want to thank Gibson Dunn and Veritas Capital for their incredible generosity. We're proud that we were able to offer this opportunity to benefit The Garden of Dreams Foundation. This $1 million donation will be an invaluable resource to continue to help shape the futures of the young people we serve.”

Beyond the headline figure, the donation highlights the growing impact of the foundation. Since 2006, Garden of Dreams has helped hundreds of thousands of children dealing with poverty, illness, homelessness, foster care, and other difficult situations. That makes this auction about much more than basketball seats.

Knicks NBA Finals Spotlight Brings Bigger Attention To Garden Of Dreams Foundation

As excitement around the NBA Finals continues to build, the auction became one of the most unique stories surrounding Game 3. The focus may have started with courtside seats, but the conversation quickly shifted toward the children and families who will benefit from the fundraiser.

Veritas Capital CEO Ramzi Musallam praised the foundation's work and said its mission closely matches the company's values. Gibson Dunn Chair and Managing Partner Barbara Becker also pointed to the firm's long-standing commitment to supporting underserved youth and helping future generations.

In the end, the celebrity row winners gained one of the most exclusive experiences in sports. Yet the bigger victory belongs to the Garden of Dreams Foundation and the young people it serves. At a time when Knicks fever is sweeping New York, this $1 million fundraiser shows how a major sports moment can create a lasting impact far beyond the court.