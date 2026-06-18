The New York Knicks are still celebrating their championship season, but another important battle is already taking shape behind the scenes. Team owner James Dolan recently made it clear that the franchise does not want to cross the NBA's second apron. That financial line could have a major impact on the roster this summer. As the NBA Draft and free agency approach, two familiar names, Mitchell Robinson and Landry Shamet, are suddenly facing uncertain futures in New York.

Mitchell Robinson Faces Biggest Risk After James Dolan's Second Apron Comments

Speaking on WFAN's The Carton Show, James Dolan admitted that keeping the entire championship roster together may not be possible because of the NBA's salary cap rules. His comments quickly raised questions about which players could be affected most by those restrictions.

“If we could bring back the whole team, exactly as it is, why wouldn't you? But I don't know if we're going to be able to,” Dolan said. “We're willing to stretch, but there's certain things in the NBA that you'd have to be suicidal to do. One of them is called the second apron. Cannot go into the second apron. But that's up to Leon.”

Mitchell Robinson appears to be the player most directly impacted. According to CBS Sports' Sam Quinn, Robinson is expected to receive strong interest in free agency, with his value possibly starting around the projected $15.1 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception. Quinn wrote, “The immediate answer here would be that it is unlikely,” when discussing Robinson's chances of returning while keeping New York below the second apron. That reality now shifts attention to another free agent whose future is also far from secure.

Landry Shamet And Knicks Roster Decisions Could Shape The Offseason

Championship teams often face difficult choices after reaching the top. The challenge is not always about finding talent; sometimes it is about finding ways to keep it. That balancing act now sits in front of Knicks president Leon Rose and salary-cap expert Brock Aller.

Landry Shamet enters unrestricted free agency at a time when every dollar matters. His market value may not reach Robinson's level, but financial flexibility has become a priority. If New York focuses its resources elsewhere, Shamet could find himself squeezed out despite being a useful depth piece.

The Knicks also have other decisions ahead, including Jordan Clarkson's free agency and Jose Alvarado's player option. However, Robinson and Shamet stand out because of Dolan's public comments. New York wants to remain a championship contender, but can it keep enough of its title-winning group together while staying below the second apron? That question could define the franchise's entire offseason.