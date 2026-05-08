The mood around the Los Angeles Lakers is starting to change as Luka Doncic's injury recovery becomes a bigger concern with every passing game. What initially looked like a short playoff setback is now threatening to seriously damage the Lakers' postseason hopes against the Oklahoma City Thunder. As pressure builds in the Western Conference semi-finals, Los Angeles may now have to prepare for the possibility of spending most, if not all, of the series without one of the NBA's most important players. That concern grew stronger after Doncic shared the clearest update yet on his hamstring injury. The Slovenian guard revealed doctors originally told him the recovery process could take around eight weeks after scans confirmed the Grade 2 strain.

Luka Doncic return timeline worries Lakers during playoff push

Dončić spoke publicly for the first time since suffering the injury and admitted the original medical timeline was never short-term. “The moment the day I did the MRI on the hamstring, the doctor told me eight weeks at the beginning,” Doncic said. “I'm doing everything I can in the process, and I think we're on a good way. But at the beginning, he told me eight weeks.”

That timeline creates a huge challenge for the Lakers. Even if the series reaches Game 7, it would still arrive before the full recovery window is complete. Doncic said he has returned to running and on-court workouts, but he still has not been cleared for contact drills.

Los Angeles Lakers trying to survive long enough for Luka Doncic return

The Lakers star also travelled to Spain for specialised platelet-rich plasma treatment as part of his recovery process. Doncic explained why he trusted the medical work there. “Everybody knows that Spain, they are just one of the best countries to do that,” said Dončić, who began his professional career with Real Madrid before entering the NBA.

Part of the frustration comes from how well the Lakers were playing before the injury. Los Angeles went 15-2 during March and looked like one of the strongest teams in the league heading into the playoffs. “(I) still think that,” Dončić said. “But, we had an amazing month of March. The injury came in the worst moment probably for me. But I think other guys just stepped up really good. But it was very frustrating for me.”

Doncic averaged 33.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists this season, continuing to prove why he remains one of the NBA's biggest stars. But missing playoff basketball has clearly been difficult for him mentally as well.