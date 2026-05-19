The Los Angeles Lakers may be heading toward a huge offseason, but one familiar face already looks close to staying. While questions continue around LeBron James, Austin Reaves, and the team's center plans, Jaxson Hayes is quietly becoming an important name inside the organization again. ESPN's Dave McMenamin recently suggested the Lakers are expected to bring Hayes back because of their desperate need for size. The timing also matters because Hayes recently strengthened his connection with Luka Doncic after gaining Slovenian citizenship earlier this year to join the national team setup.

Lakers Expected To Keep Jaxson Hayes As Luka Doncic's Connection Grows

The Lakers originally signed Hayes on a low-cost deal, but his value slowly increased during the season. He earned only $3 million last year and still managed to become one of the team's more dependable rotation players. During the playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Hayes delivered a playoff career-high 18 points in Game 4 and was the only Lakers reserve player to score in double digits.

His chemistry with Luka Doncic also became noticeable throughout the season. Hayes consistently finished lob plays, ran the floor hard, and brought energy around the rim. According to Heavy.com's Sean Deveney, “Hayes wants to return to the Lakers, but if he gets a significant offer, with more playing time, he would have to take it.” That makes this offseason important for both sides.

The bigger picture also helps Hayes' case. DeAndre Ayton still faces uncertainty after inconsistent playoff performances, while the Lakers continue searching for affordable frontcourt depth. Hayes appeared in all 10 postseason games and stayed available when the team needed athleticism. At just 25 years old, he gives Los Angeles a younger option while the franchise continues dealing with questions around LeBron James' future and possible trade dreams involving Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Magic Johnson Warns Lakers And Luka Doncic After Spurs' Dominant Game 1 Win

One Western Conference game suddenly became a warning sign for the Lakers. After watching Victor Wembanyama dominate against the Thunder, Lakers legend Magic Johnson made it clear that the balance of power in the West may already be changing. His comments quickly grabbed attention around the league because they directly involved both the Lakers and Luka Doncic.

Speaking on his “Earned” podcast, Johnson reacted strongly after the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Oklahoma City 122-115 in double overtime during Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. Wembanyama finished with 41 points and 24 rebounds, while rookie Dylan Harper added 24 points. Johnson said, “This is what the future looks like. Wemby is doing things we've never seen before. The Lakers have to look at this and realize they are not close right now.”

Johnson also pointed toward a bigger Western Conference shift. He explained that younger teams like the Spurs are building sustainable contenders while veteran-led teams risk falling behind. For Luka Doncic and the Lakers, the message was simple: the West is getting faster, younger, and harder to survive. As Los Angeles enters another uncertain offseason, the pressure to build a stronger roster around Luka and the team's remaining stars suddenly feels even bigger.