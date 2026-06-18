Jalen Brunson's first reaction after winning an NBA championship surprised many fans. The New York Knicks star had just led his team to a 4-1 NBA Finals victory over the San Antonio Spurs, yet before celebrating with his father Rick Brunson, he walked straight toward Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson. Days later, while preparing for the Knicks' championship parade, Brunson finally explained the moment that quickly caught attention across the basketball world. His answer had little to do with basketball and everything to do with respect.

Jalen Brunson Explains Why He Hugged Mitch Johnson Before Rick Brunson

Speaking on CBS Mornings, Jalen Brunson said the decision was completely natural. The Finals MVP revealed that showing respect to an opponent after a hard-fought series was simply how he was raised. For him, the moment happened without much thought.

“I hugged and said what's up to Coach Johnson from the Spurs first, just to show respect,” Brunson said. “It was just kind of instinct, like how I was raised. I think win or loss, you show respect regardless of the outcome. I've got a lot of respect for them over there.”

The gesture became even more meaningful considering what Brunson had just accomplished. He delivered 45 points in the title-clinching Game 5 and helped bring New York its long-awaited championship. Yet even after the biggest win of his career, he chose sportsmanship first. That moment showed why Brunson continues to earn praise both on and off the court. It also opened another conversation that has followed him since the championship run.

Jalen Brunson's NBA Title Run Fuels New Debate About His Legacy

Championships often change how players are viewed, and Brunson is already seeing that happen. His playoff performances have pushed him into discussions that once seemed far away. Fans and analysts are now debating where he belongs among the greatest smaller guards in NBA history.

Former NBA player Matt Barnes recently addressed those comparisons on the All The Smoke podcast. While Barnes praised Brunson's rise, he believes it is still too early to place him ahead of Hall of Famer Allen Iverson. Barnes pointed to Iverson's long career and the tougher defensive environment he faced during his playing days.

“It's tough because we're looking at guys that have a career of work. What's Brunson in year 8? Allen Iverson, I've heard this debate: Is he better than A.I.? Is he a better scorer than A.I.? It's different because A.I.‘s era was a 7-footer in the paint every night,” Barnes said. Brunson still has many years ahead of him, but his championship, Finals MVP award and respect-driven leadership have already made him one of the NBA's most talked-about stars.