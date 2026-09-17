The Los Angeles Clippers' second run with Kawhi Leonard has recently ended. The veteran forward has headed back to the Toronto Raptors. Leonard, who originally signed with the Clippers in 2019 and had been a key cog in their title runs, spent seven seasons with the franchise. This is a big loss for the Clippers as he leaves the team without one of its most accomplished two-way players.

Leonard's return to Toronto completes his NBA circle, too. He took the Raptors to their first NBA title before moving to the Clippers. Leonard begins a new chapter with Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett back in Toronto while LA has to find a way to replace his production and defensive impact.

The Clippers Face Major Changes After Kawhi Leonard's Departure

Seven seasons and a lot of drama later, Kawhi Leonard has officially left the LA Clippers. On September 14, the Clippers completed a blockbuster trade that sent him back to the Toronto Raptors. The Clippers got Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick and a ton of future draft assets. Leonard's exit marks the end of his Los Angeles story after averaging career-best points last season, so his loss will be a major change for the franchise heading into 2026-27.

The biggest immediate impact could be felt offensively as Leonard was the Clippers' leading scorer last season. He averaged .4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists, shooting 50.5% from the field and 38.7% from three-point range. Now, Los Angeles will need other players to account for that scoring, shot creation, and efficiency.

Leonard's departure also speeds up the Clippers' transition to a younger roster. Experts note that the team has just 42% of its 2025-26 minutes under contract next season, the lowest continuity rate in the league. With the roster being reshaped, the franchise's focus now appears to be Darius Garland and rookie Keaton Wagler.

Kawhi Leonard's Return to Toronto Brings His Career Full Circle

Kawhi Leonard's return to the Toronto Raptors is a full-circle moment of epic proportions. Leonard signed with Toronto in 2018 and played just one season with the team, but it was one of the most memorable campaigns in franchise history. He averaged 7.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists during the 2018-19 regular season before leading the Raptors to their first NBA championship.

Having been away from Toronto for seven seasons with the Clippers, Leonard adds championship pedigree and two-way prowess to the Raptors roster. He joins a young core featuring players like Barnes and Barrett, adding scoring ability and experience to the Raptors roster. He adds a new element to a franchise trying to establish himself around its young core. Upon his return, Toronto will have a known face, and a new era will dawn for the Raptors with their young core.