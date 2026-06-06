Josh Hart and the New York Knicks might be two wins away from a championship but in the locker room, nobody is really acting like it's already over. Just after a wild Game 2 win versus the San Antonio Spurs, Hart said pretty plainly that New York isn't going to get comfortable. Even with a 2-0 lead in the 2026 NBA Finals, he still thinks the squad has to keep it locked in and keep sharpening up before anyone starts talking about the title.

The Knicks have already pulled off something pretty remarkable, winning both games down in San Antonio. But Game 2 was a reminder, not even close to being smooth sailing. New York almost let a 14-point fourth-quarter advantage slip away before they barely survived with a 105-104 win, after Victor Wembanyama missed a last-second attempt right at the buzzer.

Josh Hart Says Knicks Must Improve Despite 2-0 NBA Finals Advantage

Speaking to reporters after the win, Hart delivered a message that reflected the team's mindset. Rather than celebrating the lead, he focused on what still needs to be fixed before Game 3.

“It's 0-0 at this point, as far as we're concerned. Being up 2-0 really means nothing... We gotta be better,” Hart said. The comments were shared by ClutchPoints and quickly caught the attention of fans who praised his no-nonsense approach.

Hart's words also fit the identity New York has built throughout the postseason. The Knicks have now won 13 straight playoff games, but players continue stressing discipline, effort, and execution. That mentality has helped them reach this point and could become even more important as the Finals move to New York.

Knicks Carry Historic Playoff Run Into Madison Square Garden

The atmosphere is about to change in a major way. After taking care of business on the road, the Knicks are finally heading back to a city that has waited decades for a Finals moment like this.

Game 3 on June 8 will be Madison Square Garden's first NBA Finals game since 1999. New York enters with momentum after defeating the Spurs twice on their home floor. Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, and Hart have all played important roles during the team's remarkable postseason run.

Yet Hart's message shows that nobody inside the organization is looking ahead. The Spurs still have Victor Wembanyama and plenty of talent capable of changing the series. That is why his comments matter. While fans may be dreaming about a championship, the Knicks are treating the Finals exactly the way Hart described them, as if the series is starting all over again.