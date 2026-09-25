JJ Redick gave the Los Angeles Lakers' starting lineup a surprising update on September 24. The coach said he is already “pretty confident” about three spots for the 2026-27 season. He named Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler as the players he had in mind. Then came the unexpected part.

Redick added, “The other two spots will not be two white guys.” His comment came during the Lakers' media day in El Segundo, California, as reporters asked about the starting five. The line drew laughter and quickly spread online through sports accounts, including ClutchPoints.

JJ Redick Confirms Three Lakers Starting Spots

The Lakers now appear to have three clear names in their starting lineup. Dončić remains the main piece of the team, while Reaves has grown into a major role in Los Angeles. Kessler, who joined the Lakers this offseason, is also expected to start at center.

Redick's answer also gave a clear clue about the two spots still open. He did not name the other starters, but his words ruled out a lineup with Doncic, Reaves, Kessler and two more white players. That leaves several players competing for those roles as training camp begins.

Quentin Grimes is among the names being discussed for a starting role, while Ziaire Williams and Jake LaRavia have also been mentioned as options. Sandro Mamukelashvili is another new addition who could compete for minutes. Redick's comment made the final two spots one of the main lineup questions.

Lakers' New Roster Brings More Competition

The unusual comment came after a busy Lakers offseason. Los Angeles added Kessler along with players including Grimes, Collin Sexton, Mamukelashvili and Kevon Looney. The team is entering a new chapter built around Dončić and Reaves after LeBron James' departure.

That roster change also created online jokes about the number of white players on the team. The phrase “Snowtime Lakers” appeared in that conversation. Redick chose to address the subject himself while discussing his starting lineup, turning a roster question into one of the biggest moments from media day.

Still, Redick's main job now is deciding which combinations work best on the court. The Lakers have several players competing for roles, and training camp will give the coaching staff more time to test those groups. For now, Doncic, Reaves and Kessler appear to have the clearest path into the starting five.

The final two spots remain open, but Redick has already made one thing clear: he does not expect all five starters to be white. As the Lakers move toward the 2026-27 season, those remaining lineup choices could shape how the new Doncic-led team begins its first full season without James.