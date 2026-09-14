Trevor Ariza isn't ready to hand the Lakers a championship label just because Luka Doncic is set to lead the roster wearing purple and gold. The former NBA champion sees plenty of firepower on offense, but he's far less convinced about the other end of the floor, and the gap, according to Ariza, could define Los Angeles' entire season.

Speaking with Ryan Ward of Lakers on SI, Ariza laid out exactly why he's holding back his endorsement, pointing to a pattern that has bitten star-driven teams before. Defense, in his eyes, is the real swing factor here.

Former Lakers Star Trevor Ariza Shares His Luka Doncic Assessment

Trevor Ariza was asked about the Slovenian superstar's game. "What I've seen from Luka, I would say Luka is very, very good. He's an unbelievable offensive talent, but what we have seen is that when teams that are not in the top 10 in offense and defense have a hard time winning it all," Ariza said.

He went on to add that defense as something that has to run through the entire roster, not just show up occasionally. "If a team that Luka Doncic is the primary player on, I think in order for that team to win, the defense has to be a part of that DNA and a huge part of that diet. Until his teams play defense and the defensive rating is high, will probably be their Achilles heel."

Ariza still isn't sold on this particular group reaching title contention, at least not yet. "Do I think this team that assembled right now is a championship team? You can never really tell this early. But on paper, I don't believe so, but I've been wrong about teams before, and I'm not really paying that close attention to what they're doing," he said.

Still, Ariza gives the respect Doncic deserves and he certainly has his prowess in the league. "So, when you have a player like Luka, you always have an opportunity to get into the playoffs,” the ex-Lakers star shared.

“It's just, are you gonna be able to be a top team in defense and offense, and give yourself a chance to win a championship? Will be the telltale sign of whether the team led by Luka Doncic is championship-contending," he concluded.

Luka Doncic's Longtime Slovenian Teammate Predicts Lakers Upcoming 2026-27 Season

Edo Muric, who has played alongside Doncic for years on Slovenia's national team, sees a different storyline heading into the season. He told journalist Martin Pavcnik that Doncic keeps improving every year and has reached the part of his career where his game is at its peak. "He's not a kid anymore," Muric said. He added that he's eager to watch Doncic take on a bigger role in Los Angeles and hopes he stays healthy for the full season, calling it a year that could turn out to be Doncic's best yet.

The roster around Doncic looks different than it did a year ago. After LeBron James left in free agency, the Lakers pivoted toward a younger core, bringing in Walker Kessler, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Collin Sexton and Quentin Grimes. Doncic averaged 33.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists last season, numbers that explain why his supporting cast, not his own game, is the question mark going into 2026-27.