The NBA Finals are back in New York, but basketball is not the only story grabbing attention before Game 3. As Jalen Brunson and Victor Wembanyama get ready for another huge matchup, an unexpected change has affected the usual routine around Madison Square Garden.

Donald Trump is expected to attend Game 3 between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs. According to longtime Knicks reporter Steve Popper, the visit has led to strict security measures inside and around the arena. As a result, reporters were informed that pregame locker room access would not be available.

Donald Trump's NBA Finals Appearance Leads To Media Locker Room Restrictions

The change became public after Steve Popper shared details on social media. When one user asked whether locker room access was being closed because of Trump's arrival, Popper gave a direct answer. He wrote, “Yes. First time all season no pregame locker room access for media.”

That decision marks a major departure from standard NBA procedures. Throughout the season, reporters have been allowed to enter locker rooms before games to speak with players and coaches. This time, however, security planning appears to have taken priority as authorities prepare for the arrival of the sitting U.S. president.

The situation has created a different atmosphere around Game 3. While the focus remains on basketball, the added security has become part of the conversation. It also highlights the historic nature of the visit, which now shifts attention toward what will happen once the game tips off.

Knicks And Spurs Prepare For Game 3 Amid Historic Security Measures

Inside the arena, both teams are dealing with pressure that has nothing to do with politics. The Knicks return home with a 2-0 series lead, and Madison Square Garden is expected to be louder than ever as fans welcome their team back from Texas.

New York earned that advantage with a narrow 105-104 win in Game 2. Karl-Anthony Towns played a key role with 21 points and 13 rebounds, while Mikal Bridges added 20 points. Their performances helped the Knicks take control of the series heading into a crucial home game.

The Spurs, meanwhile, know they need a response. Victor Wembanyama was outstanding in Game 2, finishing with 29 points and four blocks, but San Antonio still came up short. With championship hopes on the line and security tighter than usual, both teams now enter one of the most unusual Finals games of the season.

Game 3 matters because it brings together two very different stories. On one side is a championship battle between the Knicks and Spurs. On the other is a historic presidential visit that has already changed how the NBA operates around the event. That rare combination is what makes this night at Madison Square Garden worth watching.