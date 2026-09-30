Dillon Brooks is facing a new legal issue just weeks before the Phoenix Suns begin their 2026-27 NBA season. Scottsdale prosecutors have formally charged the Suns forward with one count of DUI linked to his March arrest in Arizona. The charge, filed months after the traffic stop, is a Class 1 misdemeanor, according to court records. Brooks is scheduled to appear in court on October 28, putting the case close to the start of Phoenix's regular season. His attorney says Brooks respects the legal process and will let the case move through the courts.

Dillon Brooks DUI Charge Confirmed After March Scottsdale Arrest

Dillon Brooks' legal trouble has returned to the spotlight just weeks before the Phoenix Suns begin their 2026-27 season. Scottsdale prosecutors have formally charged Brooks with one count of DUI related to his March arrest. Court records show the complaint was filed on September 28, and the Suns forward is due in court on October 28. The charge is listed as a Class 1 misdemeanor, according to Reuters and Arizona Family.

The March incident began with a traffic stop in Scottsdale, Arizona. Police arrested Brooks after investigating possible impairment and released him from Scottsdale City Jail around 3:30 a.m. During the stop, body-camera footage showed an officer saying, “Smells like a dispensary in your car.” Brooks appeared to record a 0.0 reading on a breathalyzer, according to TMZ Sports.

Brooks' attorney Larry Kazan said the NBA player “acknowledges that he has been charged” and “respects the legal process.” The Suns also confirmed they had addressed the matter with Brooks but gave no further details. His October 28 court date comes one week after Phoenix opens its regular season against Portland on October 21.

Dillon Brooks Also Has A Separate Traffic Case Pending

The latest charge is not the only traffic case facing Brooks. Earlier in January, Scottsdale police cited him after an officer reported seeing him drive at 85 mph in a 45 mph zone. TMZ Sports reported that Brooks was cited for reckless driving and exceeding the speed limit.

That January case is separate from the March DUI matter. The two incidents happened roughly eight weeks apart, but the newer DUI charge does not replace or combine with the earlier traffic case. Brooks' legal issues therefore involve two different incidents and separate court proceedings in Scottsdale.

The timing also comes after a major commitment from Phoenix. The Suns agreed to a three-year, $73 million extension with Brooks in August, keeping him under contract through the 2029-30 season. He averaged a career-high 20.2 points and 3.6 rebounds in 56 games during his first season with Phoenix.

Brooks now enters the new NBA season with his basketball future in Phoenix settled, but two separate legal matters still pending. His next major date is October 28, when the DUI case is scheduled to move forward in Scottsdale City Court.