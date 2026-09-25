Cooper Flagg has been the NBA sensation for many, especially following the highly criticized Luka Doncic trade. As he is making his footing solid in the league, he has received wonderful news about his rookie card auction on Thursday night. A day earlier, another number attached itself to Flagg, this one from ESPN, which slotted the Dallas Mavericks forward into its freshly updated player rankings before he'd even wrapped a full offseason. Two very different numbers, one message: the league's newest star is already being valued in ways rookies rarely are.

Cooper Flagg Rookie Card Becomes $8 Million Sensation in Wild Auction

Cooper Flagg's one-of-one Rookie Debut Patch Autograph sold for $8.04 million early Friday, closing out Fanatics Collect's September Premier Auction as the priciest basketball card ever built around a single player. The card had sat at $3.5 million as late as 9 p.m. Thursday before a five-hour surge, drawing 83 bids and adding more than $4.5 million to its price before it finally landed.

The card marries Flagg's on-card signature with the debut patch pulled from the jersey he wore in his first regular-season game, a matchup against the Spurs on October 22, 2025. Both the card and the autograph graded a perfect PSA 10.

Fanatics Collect confirmed the final number directly.

"BREAKING: The Cooper Flagg NBA Debut Patch autograph card has officially sold in our auction for $8,040,000. This sets the record for the most expensive Cooper Flagg card of all time" — @Collect

The sale eclipses his old card record of roughly $366,000 and surpasses the $1.11 million mark Paul Skenes set for baseball's version of the format. It's now the priciest card ever sold in a Fanatics Collect auction and the most expensive card ever tied to the Mavericks franchise. Only two basketball cards have ever sold higher, both dual-signature logoman pieces pairing Kobe Bryant with Michael Jordan and Jordan with LeBron James.

Flagg wasn't alone on the night. Fellow rookies Dylan Harper and Kon Knueppel saw their own debut patch autos sell for $2.88 million and $2.34 million, pushing the trio's combined haul to $13.26 million and making them the three highest-selling Rookie Debut Patch cards on record.

Cooper Flagg Secures A Spot in ESPN Ranking

Flagg's rookie campaign is paying off in more than card values. ESPN's latest player rankings, covering spots 50 through 11, placed the Duke product at No. 23 after a single NBA season, a striking result for a player who took time to adjust before claiming Rookie of the Year honors over Knueppel. He closed his debut year averaging 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

The ranking arrives just as Kyrie Irving prepares to return from the torn ACL that sidelined him since March 2025, giving Flagg the most accomplished running mate of his career so far. Analysts have floated the idea that an All-NBA caliber sophomore season could push him into the league's top 15 before he turns 21, a feat only a handful of players, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Luka Doncic among them, have managed at that age.