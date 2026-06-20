Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are doing it again. Just when WNBA viewership numbers seemed hard to top, the Fever delivered another major milestone. According to USA Network, Indiana's game against the Toronto Tempo attracted more than one million viewers, making it the most-watched cable or streaming WNBA game of 2026 so far. The achievement becomes even more impressive when considering the competition. The game aired on a busy sports night and still managed to pull a huge audience. For many fans and analysts, it was another sign that Clark's popularity continues to bring new eyes to the league while helping the Fever remain the WNBA's biggest television draw.

The numbers also add to a growing trend that has followed Indiana since Clark entered the league in 2024. From television ratings to packed arenas, the Fever continue to lead the conversation. And recent figures show that their influence stretches far beyond one successful night.

Indiana Fever vs Toronto Tempo Sets Historic WNBA Viewership Mark

According to USA Network, the Fever-Tempo matchup drew over one million viewers, making it the most-watched cable and streaming WNBA game of the year. The audience figure was reportedly 139% higher than the average regular-season WNBA viewership recorded during the 2025 season.

What stands out even more is that the game aired around the same time as the FIFA World Cup qualifier between Iraq and Norway. Despite competing with one of the world's most popular sports, Indiana still attracted a massive audience. The result further strengthens the belief that Clark has become one of the biggest attractions in all of sports.

The Fever's television success has become remarkably consistent. Unlike most teams, Indiana regularly reaches the million-viewer mark. That continued growth has helped the franchise become one of the league's biggest success stories and leads directly into another area where the Fever continue to dominate.

Caitlin Clark's Impact Continues Beyond Television Ratings

The excitement around Indiana is not limited to television screens. Wherever the Fever play, fans show up in huge numbers. According to The Washington Times, Indiana leads the WNBA in away-game attendance with an average crowd of 16,580, roughly 3,000 more than any other franchise.

The Fever have also delivered some of the league's biggest broadcasts. According to CBS Sports, Indiana's matchup against the New York Liberty earlier this season averaged 2.557 million viewers and peaked at 3.022 million. It became the second most-watched WNBA game on any network since 2000.

Clark's influence continues to grow off the court as well. Nike recently unveiled her first signature sneaker, the Caitlin 1, which is expected to launch in October 2026. Whether it is ratings, attendance, or merchandise, the Fever keep setting the pace. The bigger question now is simple: how high can these numbers climb as the Caitlin Clark era continues?