Brandon Clarke's sudden death has left the basketball world in shock. The Memphis Grizzlies forward died on Monday at the age of 29, according to TMZ Sports. Fans across the NBA reacted quickly after the heartbreaking news started spreading online. Clarke had spent seven seasons in the league and was known for his energy, defense, and hustle around the basket. His death came just weeks after reports about his legal case in Arkansas, while he was also dealing with injuries that limited his recent NBA season.

Brandon Clarke's death shocks Memphis Grizzlies and NBA community

TMZ Sports reported the news on Monday, confirming that Clarke had passed away at 29 years old. Details surrounding his death have not been released publicly yet. Clarke played only two games this season after suffering a serious calf strain in March, which kept him away from the court for most of the year.

Clarke entered the NBA in 2019 after being selected 21st overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder before getting traded immediately to Memphis. During his rookie season, Clarke earned NBA All-Rookie Team honors and quickly became an important piece of the Grizzlies' young core.

Away from the NBA, Clarke's journey started in Vancouver before his family moved to Arizona during his childhood. He first played college basketball at San Jose State before transferring to Gonzaga, where he became one of college basketball's most exciting forwards. Last month, Clarke was also involved in a legal case in Arkansas following reports of a high-speed chase and controlled substance charges. The case remained open at the time of his death.

Brandon Clarke built respected NBA career with Memphis Grizzlies after Gonzaga breakout

Long before becoming an NBA player, Clarke had already earned attention for his athletic style and defensive intensity. Coaches and teammates often praised his effort, hustle, and ability to impact games without needing the spotlight. That same playing style later helped him grow into a trusted role player for Memphis over several NBA seasons.

After transferring to Gonzaga in 2018, Clarke became one of the best forwards in college basketball. He won WCC Newcomer of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year while helping Gonzaga make a deep NCAA Tournament run. In 2019, he entered the NBA Draft and later won NBA Summer League MVP and Finals MVP after helping Memphis capture the Summer League title.

Even though injuries slowed him down after 2023, Clarke remained an important figure inside the Grizzlies organization through 2026. His energy off the bench and defensive presence made him valuable during Memphis' rise in the Western Conference. Clarke's death is now being felt far beyond basketball because many fans grew up watching his journey from Gonzaga star to respected NBA player.