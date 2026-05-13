Brandon Clarke is a basketball player with the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA. Clarke, who was born in Vancouver, Canada, and grew up in Phoenix, Arizona, was drafted 21st overall in the 2019 NBA Draft and quickly established himself with his athleticism, defense, and energy off the bench. He was also selected to the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2020.

However, Clarke died tragically at the age of 29 in May of 2026. The authorities believe he may have died from an overdose, but no cause has been confirmed because a death certificate or a toxicology report is not yet available. Everyone is in shock at the unexpected death, and many NBA fans, teammates, and professional players have sent condolences to the Athletic department.

What do reports and investigators say about Brandon Clarke's death?

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke died on May 11, 2026. No official cause of death has been determined, but the incident is being investigated as a possible drug overdose after drug substances were reportedly found at the scene, according to multiple sources.

In another report, Clarke's death is being probed as a possible overdose. The outlet cited authorities, reporting that the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a 911 call of a medical emergency shortly after 5 p.m. local time Monday at a residence in the San Fernando Valley. Paramedics found Clarke deceased, and reports say drug paraphernalia was found in the home.

By Tuesday, May 12, the medical examiner's website showed Clarke's body was ready to be released, but not the explanation his family, team, and the wider basketball world are still waiting for. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office lists his cause and manner of death as “deferred”. It is a designation the office uses when the initial post-mortem is complete, but further tests, usually toxicology, are needed before a final ruling can be made.

Just weeks before his death, Clarke was arrested in Arkansas on April 1, 2026, on charges that included trafficking a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

The medical examiner has not publicly supported that account. PEOPLE magazine said it has asked for comment from the office, and there has been no detailed public statement from investigators beyond what is in the case file.

NBA world mourns Brandon Clarke as tributes pour in after tragic death

Fans around the NBA reacted quickly as the heartbreaking news started to break online. Clarke was in his seventh season in the league and was known for his energy, defense, and hustle around the basket. He was battling injuries that hampered his recent NBA season, and his death came just weeks after reports about his legal case in Arkansas.

The Memphis Grizzlies issued a statement that said they were heartbroken over the loss of their teammate. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released the following statement today regarding the passing of Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke:

“We are devastated to learn of the passing of Brandon Clarke. As one of the longest-tenured members of the Grizzlies, Brandon was a beloved teammate and leader who played the game with enormous passion and grit. Our thoughts and sympathies are with Brandon's family, friends, and the Grizzlies organization.”

Additionally, they released another statement that read:

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brandon Clarke. Brandon was an outstanding teammate and an even better person whose impact on the organization and the greater Memphis community will not be forgotten. We express our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Many questions remain unanswered about the death of Brandon Clarke as investigations continue. Fans and the basketball world are left searching for answers as authorities await toxicology results before officially determining the cause and manner of death. But even with the uncertainty, the outpouring from teammates, officials around the league, and fans shows the impact Clarke had on and off the court. He's still remembered around the NBA as a hard worker and a good teammate.