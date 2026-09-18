Anthony Edwards turned a sneaker ad into a comedy show, and LeBron James was one of his first targets. The Minnesota Timberwolves star joked about LeBron choosing Philadelphia over Minnesota, then brought Jaylen Brown into the joke.

The two-minute Adidas ad dropped Thursday ahead of the Anthony Edwards 3 “Cold Blooded” release on September 18. Edwards also joked about Jalen Brunson and LaMelo Ball, but his LeBron comments quickly caught attention. Former Knicks guard Brandon Jennings liked what he saw and shared his reaction on X.

Anthony Edwards Jokes About LeBron James Choosing Philadelphia

Edwards did not use a normal sneaker commercial to promote his new shoe. Instead, he played host in a late-night style show called “Minnatlantasota” and used the stage to joke about several NBA stars.

His biggest shot was aimed at LeBron, who chose the Philadelphia 76ers after being linked with Minnesota during free agency. “He was gonna join me in Minnesota, but I guess his knees couldn't handle the cold weather,” Edwards said in the ad.

Edwards then pulled Brown into the joke, saying Philadelphia had some of the best barbers and that James and the former Celtics star would have “a whole lot of enhancements going on in the locker room.” The joke referred to Brown's hair-product issues from last season.

Brandon Jennings Praises Anthony Edwards' Adidas Marketing

The jokes were only part of the plan. Adidas built the new campaign around Edwards' personality instead of filling the ad with his usual highlights, giving him a small stage and letting him carry the show with his own style.

Former Knicks guard Brandon Jennings clearly enjoyed the idea. He reposted the ad on X and wrote, “The Marketing behind this guy is amazing!!!! I love it.” His response came one day before the Anthony Edwards 3 officially went on sale.

The shoe is available in the “Cold Blooded” colorway from September 18 for $130 in adult sizes, according to Adidas. Edwards also took shots at Brunson and his father, Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson, making the ad much bigger than a simple shoe promotion.