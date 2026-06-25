The Indiana Fever lost 111-109 to the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday, but the result wasn't the biggest talking point. Instead, another physical incident involving Caitlin Clark and the officiating grabbed attention after the game.

Clark was involved in a second-quarter collision with Mercury veteran Alyssa Thomas that quickly went viral. Fever head coach Stephanie White strongly criticised the officials, while fans once again questioned whether Clark gets enough protection from referees.

Caitlin Clark Incident Draws Strong Reaction

The flashpoint came during a battle for position between Clark and Thomas. Clark fell to the floor and videos shared on social media seemed to show Thomas making contact around Clark's neck and throat while she was down.

The moment sparked a debate that has followed Clark throughout her WNBA career. Many fans argued that the league's biggest star continues to absorb heavy contact without receiving enough calls.

Speaking after the game, White did not hide her frustration. “You're coming in here aware of what happened two nights ago and that (expletive) still happens? Absolutely unacceptable.”

The Fever coach felt officials had missed another opportunity to keep the game under control after an already physical meeting between the two teams earlier in the week.

Continuing her criticism, White added, “She is not called the same way everybody else is called.”

Her comments went viral across social media, with fans and analysts debating whether Clark is being officiated differently from other WNBA stars.

Fever Waste Huge Offensive Night

The controversy overshadowed one of Indiana's best offensive performances this season.

The Fever shot 59 percent from the field and made 48.1 percent of their three-point attempts, finishing with 109 points. Even that wasn't enough, as the loss became the highest-scoring defeat in franchise history.

Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana with 30 points, including seven made three-pointers. Aliyah Boston continued her impressive season with 23 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Clark finished with 19 points and eight assists in just 20 minutes before leaving the game after suffering a back injury from a hard fall.

Phoenix matched Indiana's offense throughout the night. Kahleah Copper scored 28 points, Alyssa Thomas added 24 points and eight assists, while former Fever forward DeWanna Bonner chipped in with 13 points and eight rebounds.

Clark's Health Becomes Indiana's Next Concern

The loss dropped Indiana to 10-8 and evened the season series with Phoenix. But the bigger concern now is Clark's health. With the Fever chasing a postseason spot, any injury to their star guard could affect the team's playoff hopes. At the same time, White's public criticism of the officiating is likely to keep the debate alive as the WNBA faces renewed questions about how it protects one of its biggest attractions.