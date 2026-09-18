The UFC has trimmed its roster to make room for new talent and has released nine fighters from its roster in a fresh round of cuts. One prominent name, Saygid Izagakhmaev, a long-time friend of Khabib Nurmagomedov. According to MMA, UFC has released nine fighters from its roster. Its newest departures include Lyman Good, Sayyid Izagakhmaev, Bruno Lopes, Bekzat Almakhan, Cody Gibson, Aoriqileng, Ravena Oliveira, Stewart Nicoll, and Hailey Cowan. Saygid Izagakhmaev joined the UFC last year with a 22-2 record and a 3-0 record in ONE Championship, leading many to expect him to continue the dominance associated with Khabib's Dagestani camp.

However, Izagakhmaev lost fights continuously against Nicolas Dalby and Abubakar Vagaev, leaving the promotion without a win.

In a 2022 interview with ONE Championship, Khabib stated that he has been training with Saygid for a long time and that Izagakhmaev is a dedicated fighter who's getting stronger: "He's going to be the best, not only in our team, but in the world. I have a lot of faith in him.”

Even though Izagakhmaev had a tough run, he will likely find chances outside the UFC. Unlike Saygid Izagakhmaev, Zubaira Tukhugov, another close teammate, was also released after a split-decision loss to Elves Brener at UFC 284 in 2023. Conor McGregor's teammate Kiefer Crosbie was released back in 2025 following a three-fight losing streak.

Contender Series brings in fresh talent

The UFC continues to bring fresh talent through Dana White's Contender Series, which has already signed 28 new fighters in Season 10 this year, including emerging newcomers like Alex Apodaca and Nick Galanti. The promotion stated straightforwardly that consistent performances and thrilling fights are essential for fighters to secure their place on the roster.

For Izagakhmaev and the other released fighters, returning to the UFC will probably depend on their performance in other competitions, as the organization tends to move on quickly from fighters who do not achieve the desired results.





