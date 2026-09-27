When Conor McGregor and Max Holloway squared off at UFC 329 on July 12 in Las Vegas, the financial gap between them was as striking as anything that happened inside the octagon. McGregor's net worth sits at $200 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. Holloway's sits at $5 million by the same measure. The fight lasted less than one full round, with Holloway stopping McGregor by TKO after a knee injury ended the Irishman's five-year comeback attempt. The paycheques reflected a different story.

McGregor was guaranteed a base salary of at least $15 million for UFC 329, according to MMA insider Ariel Helwani, with total compensation including bonuses potentially reaching $32 million. Holloway's guarantee landed somewhere around $3 to $5 million, a single-fight payday worth close to a quarter of his entire career earnings before the bout.

Conor McGregor Net Worth 2026: How $200 Million Was Built

McGregor's wealth is the product of a decade of carefully managed crossover moments rather than fight purses alone. His reported $100 million personal take from the 2021 sale of his majority stake in Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey to Proximo Spirits provided the financial foundation that no fighting career alone could have built. His 2017 boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. generated an estimated $30 million in personal earnings. UFC purse documents released in a 2023 antitrust lawsuit confirmed he earned $25 million from fights alone between 2015 and 2016. Endorsements with brands including Beats by Dre, Reebok and Monster Energy, alongside a Dublin pub called The Black Forge Inn and a range of other investments, round out a portfolio that generates income regardless of whether he is medically cleared to compete.

Max Holloway Net Worth 2026: The Fight-by-Fight Fortune

Holloway's $5 million net worth is built almost entirely from fighting, which is both a reflection of his purity as an athlete and the structural reality of how UFC compensates its champions. His career earnings before UFC 329 stood at approximately $12.5 million across more than 30 fights. His biggest disclosed payday before McGregor was $2.421 million at UFC 300, where he knocked out Justin Gaethje with a last-second punch to win the BMF title. Endorsement deals with Manscaped and a handful of smaller sponsors supplement his fight income, but nothing at the scale McGregor built through whiskey and boxing crossovers. After UFC 329, his net worth is expected to climb meaningfully. He won the fight. The gap, however, is not closing any time soon.