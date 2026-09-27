Jon Jones has never been legitimately beaten inside a UFC octagon. He has never been knocked out. He has never been submitted. He has never lost a round in a way that changed the outcome of a fight. His official professional record is 28 wins and 1 loss, with the single loss being a disqualification that every significant figure connected to it, including the man who received it, agrees does not reflect the competitive reality of what happened that night.

Jones' career record includes the UFC Heavyweight Championship, two UFC Light Heavyweight Championship reigns, one interim UFC Light Heavyweight Championship, eight successful light heavyweight title defences during his first reign, a submission win over Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title in March 2023, and a TKO victory over Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 in November 2024 to retain the heavyweight title. He is widely considered one of the two or three greatest mixed martial artists in the sport's history.

Jon Jones' Only Loss: The Matt Hamill Disqualification Explained

On December 5, 2009, Jones fought Matt Hamill at UFC 121: The Ultimate Fighter 10 Finale. Jones had been systematically dismantling Hamill for the better part of two rounds, controlling the fight completely on the ground and from distance. In the second round, Jones landed a series of elbows to the back of Hamill's head, an illegal strike under UFC rules. Referee Mario Yamasaki stopped the contest and declared Hamill the winner by disqualification.

Dana White called it the worst call in UFC history immediately after the fight. Hamill himself was open about what happened, saying Jones clearly won the fight and that the stoppage was the result of an illegal move, not because Hamill was beating him. Jones was completely dominant from the opening seconds of the bout. The disqualification was the correct decision under the rules but bore no relationship to the competitive outcome.

Jon Jones' UFC Career Numbers

Jones made his UFC debut in 2008 against Andre Gusmao and has been unbeaten in honest competition ever since, 17 years and counting. He holds the record for most UFC light heavyweight title defences, has spent 1,743 days as the UFC's number one pound-for-pound fighter, and is one of only two heavyweight champions in UFC history to finish Stipe Miocic by strikes. His brothers Arthur and Chandler both played professionally in American football. His older brother Arthur played for the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens. Younger brother Chandler plays for the Las Vegas Raiders.