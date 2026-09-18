UFC 331 heads to Los Angeles, California, on 19 September 2026, with a flyweight title fight waiting. The main card fight sees Joshua Van putting his UFC flyweight championship on the line against former champion Alexandre Pantoja in a highly anticipated rematch. Last December, Joshua Van's title win over Alexandre Pantoja basically ended before it started because of injury, and high hopes for Pantoja's attempt to regain his belt could produce one of the best fights of 2026. The card also features prelims and early prelims, several ranked contenders, and a mix of finishes and decision battles that could reshape the divisional picture. For viewers watching from home, UFC 331 will stream live on Paramount+.

What Matches Are On UFC 331 Fight Card?

Main Card

Joshua Van vs. Alexandre Pantoja - Flyweight title

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mauricio Ruffy - Lightweight

Patricio Pitbull vs. Doo Ho Choi - Featherweight

Alonzo Menifield vs. Iwo Baraniewski - Light Heavyweight

Gable Steveson vs. Sean Sharaf - Heavyweight

Prelims

Marlon Vera vs. Charles Jourdain - Bantamweight

Tai Tuivasa vs. Robelis Despaigne - Heavyweight

Michael Aswell Jr. vs. Joo Sang Yoo - Featherweight

Ryan Gandra vs. Ozzy Diaz - Light Heavyweight

Early Prelims

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Brunno Ferreira - Middleweight

Casey O'Neill vs. Eduarda Moura - Flyweight

Giga Chikadze vs. Joanderson Brito - Featherweight

When Does UFC 331 Start on September 19?

UFC begins at 9 PM ET at Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California, with different start times depending on where you're watching from. Viewers can follow the local schedule below

Canada: Main Card - 9:00 PM ET; Prelims- 7:00 PM ET; Early Prelims - 5:30 PM ET.

Mexico: Main Card - 7:00 PM CST; Prelims - 3:00 PM CST.

Ireland: Main Card - 2:00 AM BST, Sunday, September 20; Prelims - 12:00 AM BST; Early Prelims - 10:30 PM BST, Saturday.

United Kingdom: Main Card - 2:00 AM BST, Sunday, September 20; Prelims - 12:00 AM BST; Early Prelims - 10:30 PM BST, Saturday.

India: Main Card - 6:30 AM IST, Sunday, September 20; Prelims - 4:30 AM IST.

Australia: Main Card - 11:00 AM AEST, Sunday, September 20; Prelims - 9:00 AM AEST; Early Prelims - 7:30 AM AEST.

France: Main Card - 3:00 AM CEST, Sunday, September 20; Prelims - 1:00 AM CEST; Early Prelims - 11:30 PM CEST, Saturday.

Japan: Main Card - 10:00 AM JST, Sunday, September 20; Prelims - 8:00 AM JST.

Saudi Arabia: Main Card - 4:00 AM AST, Sunday, September 20; Prelims - 2:00 AM AST; Early Prelims - 12:30 AM AST.

Early prelims typically begin about two hours before the main card, with prelims starting roughly one hour before the main card. Broadcast windows can shift depending on how quickly earlier fights finish.

How To Watch UFC 331 Live?

Paramount+ is the official home of UFC 331, so viewers can stream the event live from home. In many markets, the event is available via pay-per-view or as part of a subscription bundle, depending on local rights deals. For fans attending in person, UFC 331 is taking place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.