UFC 331 Preview: Main Card, Prelims, Start Time And How To Watch Joshua Van Versus Alexandre Pantoja
UFC 331 finally heads to Los Angeles, California, on 19 September 2026. With the main card fight Van vs. Pantoja, it's a long awaited rematch, here's the Main Card, Prelims and Early Prelims list, international starting time and more details
UFC 331 heads to Los Angeles, California, on 19 September 2026, with a flyweight title fight waiting. The main card fight sees Joshua Van putting his UFC flyweight championship on the line against former champion Alexandre Pantoja in a highly anticipated rematch. Last December, Joshua Van's title win over Alexandre Pantoja basically ended before it started because of injury, and high hopes for Pantoja's attempt to regain his belt could produce one of the best fights of 2026. The card also features prelims and early prelims, several ranked contenders, and a mix of finishes and decision battles that could reshape the divisional picture. For viewers watching from home, UFC 331 will stream live on Paramount+.
What Matches Are On UFC 331 Fight Card?
Main Card
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Joshua Van vs. Alexandre Pantoja - Flyweight title
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Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mauricio Ruffy - Lightweight
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Patricio Pitbull vs. Doo Ho Choi - Featherweight
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Alonzo Menifield vs. Iwo Baraniewski - Light Heavyweight
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Gable Steveson vs. Sean Sharaf - Heavyweight
Prelims
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Marlon Vera vs. Charles Jourdain - Bantamweight
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Tai Tuivasa vs. Robelis Despaigne - Heavyweight
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Michael Aswell Jr. vs. Joo Sang Yoo - Featherweight
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Ryan Gandra vs. Ozzy Diaz - Light Heavyweight
Early Prelims
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Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Brunno Ferreira - Middleweight
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Casey O'Neill vs. Eduarda Moura - Flyweight
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Giga Chikadze vs. Joanderson Brito - Featherweight
When Does UFC 331 Start on September 19?
UFC begins at 9 PM ET at Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California, with different start times depending on where you're watching from. Viewers can follow the local schedule below
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Canada: Main Card - 9:00 PM ET; Prelims- 7:00 PM ET; Early Prelims - 5:30 PM ET.
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Mexico: Main Card - 7:00 PM CST; Prelims - 3:00 PM CST.
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Ireland: Main Card - 2:00 AM BST, Sunday, September 20; Prelims - 12:00 AM BST; Early Prelims - 10:30 PM BST, Saturday.
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United Kingdom: Main Card - 2:00 AM BST, Sunday, September 20; Prelims - 12:00 AM BST; Early Prelims - 10:30 PM BST, Saturday.
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India: Main Card - 6:30 AM IST, Sunday, September 20; Prelims - 4:30 AM IST.
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Australia: Main Card - 11:00 AM AEST, Sunday, September 20; Prelims - 9:00 AM AEST; Early Prelims - 7:30 AM AEST.
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France: Main Card - 3:00 AM CEST, Sunday, September 20; Prelims - 1:00 AM CEST; Early Prelims - 11:30 PM CEST, Saturday.
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Japan: Main Card - 10:00 AM JST, Sunday, September 20; Prelims - 8:00 AM JST.
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Saudi Arabia: Main Card - 4:00 AM AST, Sunday, September 20; Prelims - 2:00 AM AST; Early Prelims - 12:30 AM AST.
Early prelims typically begin about two hours before the main card, with prelims starting roughly one hour before the main card. Broadcast windows can shift depending on how quickly earlier fights finish.
How To Watch UFC 331 Live?
Paramount+ is the official home of UFC 331, so viewers can stream the event live from home. In many markets, the event is available via pay-per-view or as part of a subscription bundle, depending on local rights deals. For fans attending in person, UFC 331 is taking place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.