UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has aimed at Ciryl Gane after rumors suggest that the Frenchman could be elevated to undisputed heavyweight champion following Tom Aspinall's decision to step down from the title.

Tom Aspinall recently made the decision to vacate the 265-pound title amid his persistent eye issues caused by a double eye poke during his title bout with Gane, which subsequently required multiple surgeries.

Alex Pereira Blames Ciryl Gane For 'Robbing' Alexander Volkov's Victory

Tom Aspinall recently decided to vacate the 265-pound title amid his persistent eye issues caused by a double eye poke during his UFC 321 title bout against Ciryl Gane, which subsequently required multiple surgeries. The temporary champion is now in position to potentially become the undisputed champion. Alex Pereira expressed his sentiments by sharing a post, mocking Gane's record and conduct.

​The interim champion Bon Gamin may now be promoted to undisputed status, as per speculation. However, 'Poatan' appears to be dissatisfied with the possibility. Prior to this week, Pereira shared a post that emphasized Gane's losses to Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones and eventually blamed him for stealing Alexander Volkov off a win and allegedly hitting Pereira in the back of the head illegally at UFC Freedom 250.

Alex Pereira just posted this on IG, laughing at the idea that Ciryl Gane is heavyweight champion ???? “Lost to Francis, Lost to Jones, Volkov was daylight robbery, 10 illegal head shots to Poatan.” “Champion ????????????” https://t.co/bgATGIql8z — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 16, 2026

​Ever since their UFC Freedom 250 bout, Pereira has been seeking a rematch with Gane. According to the Brazilian, Gane repeatedly landed multiple illegal blows to the back of his head throughout the finishing sequence, which hindered his ability to recover and caused a halt.

​Henry Cejudo Contends That Alex Pereira Should Not Be Granted An Immediate Title Rematch

However, not everyone in the MMA community supports Alex Pereira potentially getting an immediate rematch against Ciryl Gane with the interim or undisputed heavyweight title on the line. ​Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo admitted that he is a fan of “Poatan,” but he disagrees with him skipping the line for a second time after being knocked out.

​"After getting knocked out, you're going to fight for the undisputed?... Listen, I'm a fan of Alex too, but what I'm not a fan of is skipping the line once and then skipping the line again after being knocked out. He's basically calling the shots."