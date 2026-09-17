Ilia Topuria, a UFC featherweight and former lightweight star, has announced he is medically cleared to resume fighting, and the Spaniard used the occasion to send a message to Justin Gaethje and Gaethje's manager, Ali Abdelaziz. Ilia Topuria posted on social media, “Final medical tests done. I'm back.” His tweets appeared to be accusing Gaethje of foul play.

Justin Gaethje's manager brings Topuria's son into the exchange in response

However, in the online back-and-forth, Justin Gaethje's manager Abdelaziz mentions Ilia Topuria's son. He replies on social media, writing, “Welcome back, Champ. I'm glad you are ok.” he wrote that he won't give him the F word because his son is his friend. “I'm not gonna give you the F word back because your son is my friend and I cannot say bad words to his father.”

The ‘El Matador' didn't like the idea of bringing his son into the conversation and sent a stern warning to the CEO of Dominance MMA.

"Don't bring my son into this.” The Spaniard added that his son being his friend has nothing to do with him. “So don't hide behind him. F**k you still stand."

@AliAbdelaziz00 Don't bring my son into this . You being his friend has nothing to do with me and you. You know exactly why I said what I said. So don't hide behind him. Fuck you still stands. — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) September 17, 2026

For context, Ilia Topuria was a two-division champion. In June, he entered a bout but suffered his first career defeat at UFC Freedom 250 and was stopped on medical advice after severe damage over four rounds.

Ilia Topuria accuses Justin Gaethje of foul play

After announcing that he was officially back, Ilia Topuria accused Gaethje of foul play, implying that there was something weird on his glove during the contest to gain an unfair edge. In a later post, the former lightweight champion used foul language to criticize Gaethje and his manager.

In his recent post on X, Topuria announced his comeback and stated that he has completed his final medical test.

"Final medical tests done. I'm back. To all the clowns who've been talking s**t and counting me out this whole time, here I am. Now let's see who's got the b**ls.” he thanked and appreciated those who supported him, and warned Gaethje to check his gloves next time he fights, accusing him of unfair play.



