Undefeated fighters are truly like gems in the UFC, and staying undefeated is one of the toughest things a fighter can accomplish. Every fight brings a new opponent, a new style to the game, and fans desperate and eager to see those undefeated fighters who serve up blows and a unique fighting style. Even the sport's biggest star has to deal with professional defeat, yet some fighters continue to defy defeat and walk away without a single loss on their professional records. Some fighters continue to rise amidst dangerous competition, building their reputation with championship glory.

Thus, here are some fighters who never tasted a single defeat in their professional MMA career:

1. Khabib Nurmagomedov 29-0

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib, also known as "The Eagle" Nurmagomedov, has an unbeaten professional mixed martial arts record of 29 victories and 0 defeats. Khabib holds a black belt in judo. At the age of eight, Khabib Nurmagomedov began training for combat sports under his father's supervision. By the age of twelve, he had started training in wrestling; by the age of fifteen, he was practicing judo; and by the age of seventeen, he was doing combat sambo.

He's one of the most established fighters in the UFC. During his UFC career, he managed to beat notable fighters, including Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje, with all three title defenses ending in submission victories. He retired in 2020, after defeating Gaethje at UFC 254, without ever experiencing any defeat.

2. Movsar Evloev - 20-0

Movsar Magomedovich Evloev is a Russian professional mixed martial artist who has a perfect record of 20 victories and 0 defeats. Movsar Evloev has become one of the most difficult fighters to beat in the UFC. Evloev's most recent significant test was a majority-decision victory against Lerone Murphy at UFC London in March 2026, extending his winning streak. Movsar became a master of sports in Greco-Roman wrestling just before becoming a pro in mixed martial arts in 2014.

On October 24, 2026, Evloev will fight two-time champion Alexander Volkanovski for the UFC Featherweight Championship at UFC 333.

3. Shavkat Rakhmonov - 19-0

Shavkat Baqtibaiuly Rakhmonov may have one of the most intimidating undefeated records in the UFC. The Kazakh welterweight owns a 19-win, 0-loss professional record and has finished 18 of those 19 victories. Shavkat Rakhmonov is an undefeated mixed martial artist. His fighting style includes an orthodox stance with strong skills in sambo, striking, and grappling. Furthermore, Rakhmonov was once the M-1 Global Welterweight Champion.

Rakhmonov has defeated Ian Machado Garry, and the UFC's 2026 welterweight preview recognized him as a fighter waiting in the wings after establishing himself as a leading contender.

4. Michael Morales - 19-0

Michael Morales is an undefeated professional mixed martial arts UFC welterweight division fighter. The Ecuadorian welterweight has built a perfect 19 wins and 0 losses record, with 14 knockout victories and 10 first-round finishes. Morales entered the UFC in 2022 and defeated Sean Brady via TKO in the first round on November 15, 2025, in UFC 322. His victory over Sean Brady was particularly significant.

5. Farid Basharat - 16-0

British mixed martial artist Farid Basharat was born in Afghanistan and presently competes in the Ultimate Fighting Championship's (UFC) Bantamweight division. After receiving an invitation to compete, Basharat took on Allan Begosso in Dana White's Contender Series Season 6. In the process of winning the fight, he was awarded a UFC contract