UFC president Dana White has brushed aside the online feud between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje; the strong allegations made by the former lightweight champion led to an intense social media exchange between him and his opponent. However, Dana White appears not to be at all impacted by it.

Dana White Responds To Gaethje-Topuria Beef

Asked about the ongoing feud during a live appearance at the Power Slap 23 event, White said he was largely unaware of the details and had no intention of getting involved, saying he does not follow social media actively and considers most of the conversations “bulls**t.”

“No. I'm gonna say, ‘I missed all the good stuff, huh?' I don't go on social media as much as people think I do."

“I try to stay away from the fight stuff because most of it's bulls**t. Social media is full of sh*t. It's a crazy place.”

Topuria recently revived the controversy by speculating that Gaethje may have tampered with his gloves during the Washington, D.C. main event. Topuria lost his lightweight title to Gaethje in June due to a doctor's stoppage in the fourth round. Since then, the post has gained millions of views on X and sparked a heated back-and-forth between the two fighters and their teams. However, Dana White's reluctance to step in when two fighters are at odds with one another makes sense.

Commentator Jon Anik's Take On Heated Gaethje-Topuria Feud

While Dana White refrained from engaging in the debate, veteran UFC commentator Jon Anik took a straightforward stance during a press conference for UFC 331. When asked about Topuria's allegations, Anik suggested they were likely an attempt to angle for another title shot rather than a serious claim of foul play.

"Justin Gaethje has tremendous genetics,” Anik stated, pointing to Gaethje's own references to his parents' bone density as part of what makes his punches so damaging. “Not sure if Topuria is maybe angling for a rematch or what, but I think those words were probably a little bit forgettable, and I probably think he would recognize that as well.”

Anik also speculated on the Anik & Florian Podcast that the UFC has already been holding “conversations” about a potential Gaethje-Topuria rematch, though other options such as a fight with Paddy Pimblett remain possibilities.