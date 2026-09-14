Shane Lowry gave Irish golf fans a Sunday they will remember for years. The 39-year-old produced a stunning 7-under 63 to win the 2026 Amgen Irish Open by a record 11 shots at Doonbeg. Lowry finished 23-under for the tournament, breaking the event's 72-hole scoring record and ending a four-year wait for an individual title. The victory also gave him his second Irish Open crown, 17 years after winning the event as an amateur.

Shane Lowry's Record 11-Shot Irish Open Win

Lowry entered Sunday with a four-shot lead after shooting a course-record 62 on Friday. He never allowed the chasing pack back into the contest, making eight birdies and just one bogey during his final round. His four-round total was 257, seven shots better than Jon Rahm's previous record of 264.

Patrick Reed and Joaquin Niemann finished tied for second at 12-under, while Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen took third at 11-under. Lowry's 11-shot winning margin also broke Bernhard Langer's previous Irish Open record of 10 shots, set in 1987. His victory came at Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg, County Clare.

The final hole brought another memorable moment. Lowry made a long birdie putt on the 18th as the home crowd celebrated around him. U.S. President Donald Trump, who owns the venue, was also present and handed Lowry the trophy after the round.

Shane Lowry Gets Emotional After Irish Open Triumph

The victory carried plenty of personal meaning for Lowry. His 2026 season had included several close calls, but no individual win since the 2022 BMW PGA Championship. After lifting the trophy, he became emotional while talking about the people who helped him through the difficult periods.

Lowry gave special credit to his wife Wendy and their two daughters, Iris and Ivy, who were back home in Florida. He said, “My wife has been a huge support & my kids… My daughter is always asking when are you bringing a trophy home. I'm bringing one home.” His mother was also at Doonbeg to watch the win.

Lowry's Irish Open story began in 2009 when he won the tournament as a 22-year-old amateur. He turned professional soon after and later won the 2019 Open Championship at Royal Portrush. Now, his second Irish Open title has added another special chapter to a career closely tied to Irish golf.

For Lowry, this was not simply another trophy. He returned to his home country, broke two major Irish Open records and ended a four-year individual title drought. Most importantly, he finally had the answer to his daughter's question about when he would bring a trophy home.