Masters Champions Patrick Reed and Bubba Watson are set to make their debut at the star-studded DP World India Championship to be held at Delhi Golf Club from October 15 to 18. Current Race to Dubai leader Reed, along with fellow winner at Augusta National, Watson have confirmed their participation in tournament which will witness a field of global stars, including defending champion Tommy Fleetwood, Career Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy and 2026 Open Champion Ryan Fox. Major winners Shane Lowry and Justin Rose, European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald and Ryder star Viktor Hovland will all return for the DP World India Championship, while DP World Tour and PGA TOUR winner Min Woo Lee will make his debut.

Shubhankar Sharma and Anirban Lahiri are among the Indian stars aiming to delight the home fans.

Reed, who claimed his maiden Major title at Augusta National in 2018, is aiming to top the season-long Race to Dubai Rankings for the first time.

The three-time Ryder Cup star will arrive in Delhi seeking his third win of the season, after securing his first Rolex Series title at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in January, followed by his victory at the Qatar Masters two weeks later.

"I really enjoy playing all over the world and I'm looking forward to teeing it up in the DP World India Championship for the first time," Reed said in a release.

"It looks like a great event and field, and it comes at an important time in the season, so I'm excited to see what we can do in Delhi." Two-time Masters winner Watson, who claimed the Green Jacket in 2012 and 2014, will also arrive at Delhi Golf Club for the first time in October.

The left-hander, who boasts 15 career victories, said: "It's always fun to play in new events and this is one that I was happy to be able to add to my schedule. I've heard that Delhi Golf Club is a great test, and golf fans in India are very passionate, so I'm looking forward to the week." It will be eighth of nine events in the Back 9 phase of the Race to Dubai, building towards the season-ending DP World Tour Play-Offs and culminating in the DP World Tour Championship in November at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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