Guy Kinnings has made one thing clear: the DP World Tour still plans to stage its season-ending playoffs in the UAE. But behind that plan, the Tour is also preparing for another option. According to Daily Mail Sport's Riath Al-Samarrai, Spain and Portugal are being considered as possible backup locations if the Middle East situation forces a change. Real Club de Golf Sotogrande in southern Spain has reportedly been discussed, while clubs in Portugal are also on the list. No decision has been made to move either event.

DP World Tour Explores Spain And Portugal As UAE Backup Options

The DP World Tour is keeping its UAE plan in place, but officials are also preparing for another possibility. A new report says Spain and Portugal are being considered as backup locations for the November playoffs if the Middle East situation makes a move necessary.

Daily Mail Sport chief writer Riath Al-Samarrai reported on X that the DP World Tour is exploring options in Spain and Portugal. Real Club de Golf Sotogrande in southern Spain has been discussed, while several Portuguese clubs are also understood to be under consideration. No move has been confirmed.

The timing matters because both playoff events are scheduled in the UAE. The Abu Dhabi Championship will take place at Yas Links from November 5-8, followed by the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates from November 12-15. Their combined prize funds total $19 million.

Guy Kinnings Still Wants DP World Tour Playoffs In UAE

Just one day before the backup-venue report, DP World Tour chief executive Guy Kinnings gave a clear update to Sky Sports. He said preparations were already underway at both UAE venues and confirmed, “Our plan is definitely to play the Play-Offs in the UAE.”

Kinnings also said the Tour would continue speaking with travel advisers while work continued at Yas Links and Jumeirah Golf Estates. That leaves the current situation quite clear: the UAE remains the official plan, but contingency work is being done in case circumstances change before November.

Player concerns have added another layer to the issue. Matt Fitzpatrick said he was “not that comfortable” travelling to the region, while Rory McIlroy said he trusted local governments to decide whether the events could safely take place.

The DP World Tour has already dealt with travel problems in the region this year through its feeder circuit. The HotelPlanner Tour changed its UAE schedule earlier in 2026, while its Abu Dhabi Challenge is now listed for September 30 to October 3. That event will arrive before the main playoffs.

For now, Spain and Portugal are backup plans rather than replacement venues. Sotogrande would also be a familiar option for the Tour after hosting the Andalucía Masters. With the Abu Dhabi Championship less than two months away, the DP World Tour now has its official UAE plan and a second option being prepared behind it.