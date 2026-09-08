Indian golfer Krishiv Tekchandani, who has won more than 100 trophies across international competitions, is embarking on an entrepreneurial journey beyond golf with his ultra-luxury watch venture, XII NOON. The 19-year-old golfer first came into the spotlight at a young age for his achievements on the golf course and has also used his platform to support social causes. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Tekchandani donated his entire prize money towards a vaccination drive for blue-collar workers at his golf club. He also appealed to young people to donate blood before receiving COVID-19 vaccinations, highlighting concerns over a potential shortage of blood donations during the vaccination period.

The initiatives reflected Tekchandani's efforts to use his public profile to encourage social responsibility among young people, alongside his achievements in competitive sport.

With more than 100 trophies won across international competitions, Tekchandani has continued to pursue his academic and entrepreneurial interests alongside golf. He has studied at the London School of Economics and Harvard Business School.

As part of his entrepreneurial journey, Tekchandani has entered the ultra-luxury watch segment with XII NOON, a venture focused on limited production, craftsmanship and exclusivity. The venture plans to produce only 45 timepieces a year.

"My vision is to build a globally recognised ultra-luxury house of Bharat origin, producing only 45 timepieces a year. XII NOON is made with Bharat, for the world. It is not made for everyone, but created for those who value rarity, craftsmanship, exclusivity and purpose. For me, this journey is about building luxury with purpose," Tekchandani said.

According to the venture, a percentage of its earnings will be dedicated towards supporting widows of Indian Army soldiers, adding a social-impact component to the initiative.

Tekchandani's transition into entrepreneurship marks another chapter in a journey that began with golf at a young age. Having competed and won across international events, the teenager is now looking to apply the discipline and focus developed through sport to his entrepreneurial pursuits.

His journey has also earned him recognition on social media and in publications, including Forbes.

From competing on golf courses around the world to exploring the world of entrepreneurship, Tekchandani is now seeking to build a career that combines sport, business and philanthropy.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

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