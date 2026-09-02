Tiger Woods, who pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence after crashing his car in Florida in March, is expected to formally change his plea, court documents showed Tuesday. A "change of plea" hearing early Wednesday morning was added to the golf superstar's case docket at a Martin County court, online records showed. Woods' lawyer did not immediately respond to AFP request for comment about the nature of the change of plea. The 15-time major winner crashed his SUV into a trailer being pulled by a pickup truck near his Jupiter Island home in March.

He was assessed to be impaired by officers at the scene, and had opioid painkillers with him.

Woods pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of DUI with property damage and refusing to submit to a lawful test, telling authorities he was looking at his phone and changing radio channels when he crashed.

Days later he said he was "stepping away" to seek treatment and focus on his health.

He was cleared by a judge to travel overseas to an inpatient facility, reportedly in Switzerland.

Woods made his first public appearance since his arrest at the PGA Tour's Travelers Championship in June.

The following month, a judge ruled that prosecutors could review Woods' hospital treatment, as well as the golfer's prescription drug records.

In both cases the information can be reviewed only by prosecutors and designated law enforcement officers and experts and Woods's defense team.

Woods has undergone multiple back operations and surgeries on severe leg injuries suffered in a separate, 2021 California car crash.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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