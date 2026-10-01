Phil Mickelson checked himself into an addiction treatment center. TMZ Sports broke the news Wednesday, September 30, after a representative of the 56-year-old golfer confirmed the stay and the reason behind it.

"Phil was seeking treatment for family trauma and addiction," the rep told the outlet. The admission lands after a brutal summer of misconduct allegations. It also follows a Masters withdrawal in April and just one tournament all season. Through it all, his name kept landing in headlines for the wrong reasons.

Phil Mickelson's Treatment Center Stay Comes After Addiction and Family Trauma

Phil Mickelson went voluntarily, according to TMZ Sports, which first reported the story. The stay happened recently, and Mickelson is already out. The reports do not name the facility or say how long is the stay. The rep's statement also did not spell out which addiction was involved.

Mickelson has spoken about addiction before. In 2023, he talked openly about gambling, saying moderation had given way to addiction and that professional help had been part of the picture for years. The habit had taken a toll on personal life, Mickelson said.

Family has been part of the story all year. In April, Mickelson announced on Instagram that he was pulling out of the Masters. "Unfortunately, I will not play in the Masters Tournament next week and will be out for an extended period of time as my family continues to navigate a personal health matter," Mickelson wrote.

His representatives commented in June. "Mr. Mickelson's priority is to become the husband, father, and man his family deserves," they said. "Right now, that means giving his full attention to a private family health matter." Mickelson and his wife, Amy, have been married since 1996 and have three children.

Phil Mickelson Treatment Center News Follows A Summer Of Allegations

The treatment news arrives with plenty of unfinished business around the six-time major winner's name.

In June, several outlets including Golf Digest reported that The Farms Golf Club, outside San Diego, had revoked Mickelson's membership. A female employee accused him of "nonconsensual and inappropriate" physical contact, according to the report. She rejected the advances and told her supervisors. The club confronted Mickelson on the course before the round ended and told him to leave. In a statement, the club said, "This individual is no longer a member of The Farms Golf Club."

The golf has been thin too. Mickelson played one event in 2026, tying for 48th at LIV Golf South Africa in March. He never won on the LIV circuit after leaving the PGA Tour in 2022, and the league now faces an uncertain future after losing financial backing from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

Mickelson has 45 PGA Tour wins, including the Masters in 2004, 2006 and 2010, the PGA Championship in 2005 and 2021, and the Open Championship in 2013.