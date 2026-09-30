Jackson Koivun had barely finished his first Presidents Cup before Fore Play asked a big question about his future. On September 29, the Barstool Sports golf podcast posted on X: “How many majors do you think Jackson Koivun won in his career?” The post came after Koivun went undefeated at Medinah. It was not an announcement or a prediction. Fore Play was simply opening the door for fans to discuss how far the 21-year-old could go after a fast start to his professional career. Koivun has already won on the PGA Tour and impressed in his first Presidents Cup.

Jackson Koivun's Fast Start Fuels Major Talk

Koivun turned professional after a record-breaking college career at Auburn. He finished with 11 wins, 34 top-10 finishes and a 68.89 scoring average, which Auburn lists as an NCAA record. He also became the first player to win the Haskins, Hogan and Nicklaus awards twice.

That form quickly carried into the PGA Tour. Koivun won the 2026 3M Open in only his third start as a professional, shooting 25-under 259 and beating Scottie Scheffler by three strokes. His 61 in the third round included a 28 on the back nine, adding another big result to his early career.

His Presidents Cup debut gave the conversation another push. Picked by U.S. captain Brandt Snedeker, Koivun finished 2-0-1 at Medinah and was the only American player without a loss. He also beat Si Woo Kim in singles as the United States came from behind to win 17-13.

Jackson Koivun's College Record Sets The Bigger Picture

There is plenty of attention around Koivun. At Auburn, he won the SEC individual title three straight times and was named SEC Player of the Year in each of those seasons. His 2026 season included six wins and a 68.20 scoring average, both part of a remarkable final college campaign.

Koivun also showed that he could handle professional events before officially turning pro. He finished tied for 23rd at the 2026 U.S. Open and then moved into the PGA Tour after leaving Auburn following his junior season. The 3M Open win and Presidents Cup run have now added two major steps to that story.

The major question raised by Fore Play is still only a question. Koivun has one PGA Tour win and limited major experience, so future major victories cannot be known yet. For now, his next test is the Bank of Utah Championship at Black Desert Resort, which starts October 1.

His first few months as a professional have already given fans plenty to discuss: a PGA Tour win, a strong U.S. Open showing and an undefeated Presidents Cup debut. Fore Play's question simply puts that early success into a much bigger frame, asking where Jackson Koivun's career could eventually lead.