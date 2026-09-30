Matt Hutchins and Matt Vogt are two very different stories at the 2026 U.S. Mid-Amateur, but both are now part of an unusual quarterfinal field. Six of the final eight players are former professionals who later regained amateur status, according to AmateurGolf.com.

The issue became a talking point after an X post from @TeeTimesPub on September 30 claimed seven of the eight quarterfinalists were former professionals. The post also claimed that 13 of the last 16 quarterfinalists over the past two years had professional backgrounds. That has raised questions about where the line should be drawn in a championship built for post-college amateur golfers.

U.S. Mid-Amateur Quarterfinals Put Former Pros In Focus

The 45th U.S. Mid-Amateur is being played at Sand Valley Resort in Nekoosa, Wisconsin, from September 26 through October 1. The USGA event is open to amateur golfers aged 25 and older, with 264 players starting the championship before the field was cut to 64 for match play.

The quarterfinal field includes Matt Hutchins, Mikel Martinson, Nate Smith, Parker Edens, Drew Kittleson, Matt Vogt, Andrew Bailey and Grady Brame Jr. AmateurGolf.com described the group as a Sand Valley caddie, a dentist, a player who upset Stewart Hagestad and six reinstated professionals.

Hutchins adds another layer to the story. The Sand Valley caddie played professionally after college, including time on PGA Tour Latinoamerica, before quitting by the end of 2020 and later regaining amateur status. Brame also played professionally, including 40 PGA Tour Canada events and three Korn Ferry Tour starts, before returning to amateur golf.

Amateur Status Rules Add Another Layer

The debate is not about whether these players are following the rules. They are eligible amateurs under the current system. The USGA allows former professionals to apply for reinstatement, and the rules recommend a minimum six-month waiting period before that status can return.

That process is now drawing attention because former professionals have continued to make deep runs in USGA amateur events. Parker Edens, for example, spent several years playing professionally before becoming a reinstated amateur, while Drew Kittleson also returned to amateur golf after a professional career.

For the players still competing at Sand Valley, the focus is now on the matches. The quarterfinals and semifinals are scheduled for Wednesday, with the 36-hole championship match on Thursday. The unusual field has added another question to the tournament: how should the Mid-Amateur balance its original purpose with the current reinstatement rules?