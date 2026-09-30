A short putt can change an entire golf round, and Drake Smith says that is a clear difference between pros and amateurs. In a September 30 post on X, Smith shared a simple answer to a question he often gets about what separates players at different levels.

Smith's point was simple. He wrote, “What is the biggest difference between a Pro and an amateur? I get this question a lot. I am around Professional golf quite a bit. They make a lot of puts inside of 6 ft.” Those putts help pros keep rounds moving.

Drake Smith Says Short Putting Keeps Pros In The Game

The former professional golfer and current performance coach added that ball striking can change from day to day. “Ball striking will come and go,” Smith wrote. “Being able to make those 6 ft putts will keep you in the game.” His post included a short “3-6-9 PUTTING DRILL” video.

The idea also lines up with golf data. GOLF.com reported that PGA Tour players make about 90 percent of putts from three to five feet. MyGolfSpy found a major gap between handicap levels around three to six feet, showing why these putts matter.

Smith's video keeps the lesson simple, using three, six and nine-foot marks on a putting green. The drill gives players a way to repeat those distances and work on short putting instead of only spending practice time on the full swing.

Drake Smith's Golf Coaching Background Adds More Context

There is more to Smith's coaching background than this one post. His official website says he is a former professional golfer who played college golf and mini tours before a shoulder injury and surgery ended his competitive career in his 30s.

Now based in Boulder, Colorado, Smith works as a golf performance coach. His website says he works with PGA Tour, Korn Ferry Tour and mini-tour players, while also helping other golfers improve their game through fitness, nutrition, practice and putting.

That is why his message goes beyond one putting drill. A player will not strike the ball perfectly every day, but short putts can still be practiced and trusted. Smith's advice gives amateurs a simple target: get better from six feet and keep more rounds alive.