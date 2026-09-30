Matt Fitzpatrick has been getting congratulatory texts after his wins from someone he did not even know. For months, Tom Egbers sent the English golfer short messages whenever he picked up a victory, but Fitzpatrick kept wondering who was behind the number. The mystery became public after Egbers shared screenshots of their conversations on X following Fitzpatrick's FedEx Open de France win. The post quickly caught the attention of golf fans, who found Fitzpatrick's repeated confusion amusing. When reporters later asked him about the messages ahead of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Fitzpatrick admitted he did not really understand why the exchange had become so funny. He said he had assumed the messages were coming from someone at his golf club, while Egbers had simply been offering support after each win.

Matt Fitzpatrick Addresses Tom Egbers' Mystery Texts After Wins

The story started with simple messages. Tom Egbers would congratulate Matt Fitzpatrick after his wins, while Fitzpatrick would politely reply without knowing the sender. After the 2026 FedEx Open de France, Egbers posted screenshots on X and wrote, “I've been texting Matt Fitzpatrick every time he wins. Only issue is he has no idea who I am.”

Fitzpatrick had received these messages around several wins, including his 2026 RBC Heritage victory and his Zurich Classic win with brother Alex. Each time, he thanked the sender but also asked who the number belonged to. After the Open de France win, Fitzpatrick again replied while still not knowing who was texting him.

The post quickly spread through golf circles, turning a private exchange into one of the lighter stories around Fitzpatrick's recent run. The Englishman then addressed it with reporters as he prepared for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, where the mystery texter story got another chapter.

Tom Egbers Reveals His Identity As Fitzpatrick's 2026 Form Continues

There was more behind the messages than Fitzpatrick first knew. Egbers publicly identified himself through his X post and explained that he had been sending congratulations whenever Fitzpatrick won. Golf Digest described Egbers as a golf fan who had been messaging Fitzpatrick while keeping his identity unknown.

Fitzpatrick's response was far calmer than the reaction online. Speaking about the messages, he said, “I don't really get why this is so funny, everyone thought it was hilarious but... I thought it was just some member at my club.” He also questioned how Egbers had obtained his number.

The timing made the story even more noticeable because Fitzpatrick had just won the FedEx Open de France by three shots at Le Golf National. It was his fourth worldwide win of 2026, and he entered the Dunhill Links as the world No. 4.