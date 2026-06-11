Phil Mickelson is once again making headlines, but this time it has nothing to do with golf. The six-time major champion has reportedly been banned from The Farms Golf Club in San Diego after a female employee accused him of inappropriate physical contact earlier this year. According to a report from Golf Digest, the club launched an investigation after the employee came forward. While Mickelson's team says the matter was a misunderstanding, the club has made it clear that he is no longer a member.

Phil Mickelson Banned After Alleged Incident With Female Employee

The reported incident took place earlier this year at the clubhouse of The Farms Golf Club, one of Southern California's most exclusive golf venues. According to Golf Digest, Mickelson was accused of approaching a female employee and making what was described as "nonconsensual and inappropriate physical contact" with her.

The employee reportedly informed club management soon after the incident. The club then began an investigation into the matter. When Mickelson later returned to the course, he was confronted by club officials and was reportedly told to leave the property before finishing his round.

In a statement shared with Golf Digest, a spokesperson for Mickelson downplayed the situation. The spokesperson said, "Any misunderstanding has been cleared up. Phil continues to attend to a family health matter and is uncertain when he will be able to return to professional golf." While that response attempted to calm the controversy, the club's decision showed that officials viewed the allegations seriously. That response also shifted attention toward how the club handled the complaint and what action followed.

The Farms Golf Club Explains Why Phil Mickelson Is No Longer A Member

The golf club later released a detailed statement explaining its position. Rather than discussing Mickelson directly, the club focused on its responsibility toward staff members and maintaining a respectful environment for everyone on the property.

The Farms Golf Club stated, "The Farms Golf Club is committed to maintaining a golf club environment that is safe, respectful and reflects the highest standards of conduct. All members are required to adhere to our Code of Conduct, and any allegations of misconduct are taken seriously."

The club also said, "Following a staff member report of member misconduct, the Club provided immediate and ongoing support to the staff member, conducted a thorough independent investigation of the incident and took decisive action. This individual is no longer a member of The Farms Golf Club." The development adds another chapter to Mickelson's long and sometimes controversial public career. As one of golf's most recognizable figures, any allegation involving him quickly draws attention, making this story important far beyond a single golf course in San Diego.