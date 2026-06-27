Phil Mickelson's long absence from competitive golf has taken another surprising turn. The six-time major champion has withdrawn from the 2026 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, ending a remarkable 17-year run at golf's oldest major. The news became public just hours after a detailed report raised fresh allegations about Mickelson's personal conduct. While the timing immediately drew attention, reports suggest the decision to withdraw had actually been made nearly two weeks earlier, adding another layer to an already complicated story.

Phil Mickelson Withdraws From The Open Championship After 17-Year Streak

Phil Mickelson, who won The Open at Muirfield in 2013, was eligible to compete at the 154th Open Championship because of his past major victories. However, according to reporting from The Telegraph, the LIV Golf star decided to pull out despite initially entering the tournament. The championship is scheduled for July 16-19 at Royal Birkdale in Southport, England.

The timing of the announcement quickly sparked debate across golf circles. Many fans linked the withdrawal to a lengthy report published by golf journalist Alan Shipnuck on Skratch. The report included allegations of inappropriate behavior and unwanted advances involving Mickelson. Representatives for Mickelson have disputed several claims, while also stressing that he has largely stepped away from golf because of ongoing family health matters. No criminal charges have been reported publicly.

Regardless of the reason, Mickelson's absence means he will miss all four majors in 2026. For a player who built his legacy on big-stage performances, it marks another significant chapter in a season defined more by off-course developments than tournament results. And the latest report has only intensified the spotlight surrounding the former Open champion.

Fresh Allegations Add To Phil Mickelson's Difficult Year

The latest controversy did not emerge overnight. Over recent weeks, several reports have painted a troubling picture surrounding Mickelson's personal conduct, putting one of golf's biggest names under renewed scrutiny. Still, many details remain contested, and Mickelson's representatives have strongly pushed back against parts of the reporting.

According to Skratch and reports cited by Sports Yahoo and other outlets, Ashley Perez, the former wife of golfer Pat Perez, alleged that Mickelson showed her an explicit personal photo during a tournament gathering in 2015 and later made an unwanted advance. The broader report, based on interviews with multiple sources, also described other alleged incidents. Mickelson's legal team has denied or challenged several of the accusations and criticized the overall portrayal as misleading.

For now, Phil Mickelson remains away from competitive golf while focusing on family matters. Yet with fresh allegations continuing to emerge and one of his favorite championships now off his schedule, questions surrounding both his future in golf and his public image are unlikely to disappear anytime soon.