Phil Mickelson has found himself at the center of fresh controversy after new allegations surfaced. The six-time major champion is facing fresh allegations made by Ashley Perez, the ex-wife of golfer Pat Perez. As the claims continue to draw attention, Phil's wife, Amy Mickelson, is standing by his side. A spokesperson for the golfer has shared a public statement, saying Amy continues to support her husband during this difficult time.

Phil Mickelson's Wife Amy Mickelson Publicly Supports Him Amid Allegations

The latest controversy began after Ashley Perez alleged that Phil Mickelson showed her an explicit photo of himself and invited her to his bedroom during a golf tournament in New Jersey in 2015. The allegations have received widespread attention online, but they remain allegations and have not been proven in court.

Responding to the claims, Phil Mickelson's spokesperson spoke about the support he is receiving from his family. The representative said Amy Mickelson has stood beside him “with extraordinary grace” and “unwavering love.” The statement also added, “Mr. Mickelson's priority is to become the husband, father, and man his family deserves. Right now, that means giving his full attention to a private family health matter.”

The response from Mickelson's camp shifts the focus from the allegations to his family. While the claims continue to be discussed publicly, the statement makes it clear that the golfer is currently focused on personal matters. The controversy, however, has kept his name in the spotlight and has led to renewed attention on recent events involving the veteran golfer.

Phil Mickelson Faces Another Allegation As Controversy Continues

The latest claims surfaced not long after another allegation involving Mickelson became public. Earlier this month, he was accused of “nonconsensual and inappropriate physical contact” with a female country club employee. Those allegations have also drawn significant attention.

Following that incident, Mickelson resigned from the country club. His resignation came after the allegations became public, although no court has found him liable for the claims. The developments have added to an already difficult period for the golfer and his family.

For now, the focus remains on the public response from Mickelson's camp and the support shown by Amy Mickelson. As the allegations continue to be discussed, many will be watching to see whether there are any further statements or legal developments in the case. Until then, the claims remain allegations, while Mickelson's representatives say his priority is his family and a private family health matter.