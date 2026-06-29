Henry Jordan never imagined golf would become a way of saying thank you and showing love. But after his wife Laura Jordan was diagnosed with incurable stage four small bowel cancer, he decided to do something extraordinary. On Monday, Henry began a 100-hole golf challenge at Brickhampton Court Golf Complex in Churchdown, starting at 4:30 BST and hoping to finish by 20:00 BST. Through the challenge, he aims to raise £5,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support, the charity that has helped his family throughout Laura's cancer journey. The story was first reported by BBC News.

Henry Jordan Begins 100-Hole Golf Challenge To Support Wife And Raise Funds

Henry Jordan teed off before sunrise at Brickhampton Court Golf Complex with one goal in mind: raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support while honoring his wife Laura's fight against cancer. Joined by family members, he is expected to walk nearly 30 miles while completing 100 holes in a single day.

Laura Jordan was diagnosed with small bowel cancer 18 months ago and underwent surgery. However, in March, doctors told her that the cancer had spread and could not be cured. Speaking to BBC News, Henry said, “Watching someone you love face that kind of fight changes everything. If she can endure six rounds of chemotherapy, we can push ourselves to complete 100 holes of golf in a single day.”

For Henry, the challenge is about much more than sport. He said there is little he can do medically to help his wife, so raising money felt like the right thing to do. His emotional mission also highlights the support his family has received, a story that makes Macmillan's role even more meaningful.

Macmillan Cancer Support Helped The Jordan Family Through Difficult Times

Behind every long day on the golf course is a family facing an even tougher journey. While Henry's challenge grabbed attention, another important part of the story is the support network that has helped the Jordans through some of their hardest moments.

Speaking to BBC News, Henry explained that Macmillan Cancer Support assisted Laura with getting a Blue Badge and helped the family manage many practical issues linked to living with incurable cancer. Laura has now completed her seventh round of chemotherapy, although no operation can completely remove the cancer.

Laura reportedly thinks her husband's challenge is “insane,” but Henry remains inspired by her strength. He said, “If she can go through what she goes through every two weeks and she can keep going and keep fighting, this is nothing.” A silent auction was also held at the golf club, while Henry's father, Phil Jordan, said he was “very proud” of his son. Stories like this matter because they show how communities can come together during life's most difficult battles.