Kai Trump's first college golf tournament took an unexpected turn after the University of Miami freshman injured her wrist during the Golfweek Fall Challenge. The 19-year-old said she felt a shock in her arm after hitting hard ground near a cart path, then felt the pain again while hitting her driver. Kai later revealed in her vlog that doctors found a small area of damage involving the cartilage and ligaments, although she did not fully tear the wrist. She is now receiving stem cell injections from pain specialist Dr. Jeffrey Wiegers in an effort to avoid another surgery.

Kai Trump Reveals Wrist Injury During First Miami Tournament

The injury happened early in Kai Trump's first college tournament at Caledonia Golf & Fish Club in Pawleys Island, South Carolina. The Golfweek Fall Challenge ran from September 6 to 8, with Kai competing as an individual for Miami. She finished tied for 102nd in a 120-player field.

Kai explained what happened in a video, saying, “I kinda had an injury to my wrist during the tournament, my first college tournament.” She added, “Let's just say there must have been some cart path underneath that ground because it was very hard. Hit it, it felt like a shock on my arm.”

The problem became worse later in the round. Kai said, “Then on the tenth hole, I hit my driver, and I felt like I tore it again.” She later clarified that she had not “fully tear[ed]” the wrist, but there was a “little sliver” of damage to the cartilage and ligaments.

Kai Trump's Emotional Start To Life At Miami

The wrist setback came during a busy first month for Kai at Miami. The university lists her as a freshman on its 2026-27 women's golf roster, while Miami coach Janice Olivencia previously praised her energy, competitive spirit and commitment to improving her game.

Before starting college, Kai also shared how difficult it was to leave her home in Jupiter, Florida. In her YouTube vlog, she became emotional while saying goodbye to friends and family. “It's just really sad that I have to say goodbye to everyone today,” Kai said.

Now, the freshman faces another hurdle just weeks into her college career. Miami's official schedule lists the Ruth's Chris Tar Heel Invitational for October 16-18 at UNC Finley Golf Course, although Kai's participation will depend on her recovery.